Taiwan says ready to intervene in markets; Taipei shares skid 7%

03/12/2020 | 10:06pm EDT

Taiwan is ready to intervene to ensure market stability using its National Stabilisation Fund, its finance minister said on Friday, speaking just before the island's bourse plunged more than 7% amid global alarm over the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Su Jain-rong told reporters in Taipei minutes before the stock market opened that the fund "is prepared for battle at any time" and has already drawn up a strategy to protect the markets.

Su urged investors not to be unduly pessimistic about short-term global market volatility and "not to panic".

Taiwan's main index dropped as much as 7.3% in morning trading, skidding to its lowest in more than a year, echoing slumps in financial markets around the world.

President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday another $1.33 billion is available to stimulate the island's trade-reliant economy on top of a previous $2 billion package, after the central bank warned the coronavirus epidemic will have a longer impact than previously thought.

Taiwan has reported only 49 cases of the virus, compared to more than 80,000 in China, but it has ramped up containment efforts, suspended visits to the island for most Chinese visitors and severely limited flights to China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Taiwan, a key part of the global technology supply chain whose largest trading partner is China, had already cut its estimate for 2020 economic growth to 2.37% last month, citing the threat from the outbreak to its export-dependent economy.

(Reporting by Emily Chan and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)

