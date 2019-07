That made April-June quarter the best since the same period of 2018, when the economy expanded 3.29%.

Growth was significantly higher than the 1.8% annual pace forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. For January-March, export-reliant Taiwan reported growth of 1.71%.

The preliminary second-quarter GDP growth number will be revised in about two to three weeks.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)