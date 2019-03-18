Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Taiwan seen leaving rates unchanged as tech slowdown bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:30am EDT
A man is seen reflected next of the Taiwan's Central Bank logo in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank is expected to leave the policy rate steady for the eleventh consecutive quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, as a global tech slowdown dented the island's export-reliant economy.

All sixteen economists polled said they expected the central bank to leave the benchmark discount rate at 1.375 percent when its policy board meets on Thursday.

Taiwan's economy is facing a slowdown amid concerns of tariff increases amid a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war, both are Taiwan's main trading partners. The island's exports contracted for a fourth straight month in February in their steepest fall in nearly three years due to slowing demand for its technology exports.

"We don't think it will do anything this year despite falling exports dragging GDP growth lower in the recent quarter," ING economist Prakash Sakpal said in a note, referring to Taiwan's central bank.

"The trend is likely to continue ahead, while inflation is almost non-existent."

Higher interest rates could also lift the Taiwan dollar, hurting the island's export competitiveness.

Taiwan last month lowered its economic growth estimate for 2019 to 2.27 percent from 2.41 percent, citing growing global uncertainties.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting By Yimou Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01:01aAsia shares, bonds count on Fed to be accommodative
RE
12:30aTaiwan seen leaving rates unchanged as tech slowdown bites
RE
03/16Ningbo becomes first local government in China to issue bonds to individuals
RE
03/15Fed to raise interest rates once more in third quarter, then done - Reuters poll
RE
03/15Philippine central bank seen keeping rates steady under new chief on Thursday - Reuters poll
RE
03/14Euro zone bond markets cheered but confused by vote against 'no-deal Brexit'
RE
03/14Kenya court axes banking rates cap, suspends implementation for a year
RE
03/14Bond market dog fight - An upstart takes on China's official rating agencies
RE
03/10POWELL : Fed not in 'any hurry' to change rates amid global risks - tv
RE
03/10Europe's Most Important Bond Edges Back Toward Negative Territory
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10..
4PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP : PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : close to Wells Fargo retirement unit acquisition-sources
5PACIFIC EDGE LTD : PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Adoption Roll-out Advances in New Zealand
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.