Chu Tzer-ming, head of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, told parliament that growth this year would only be 0.4 to 0.9% if the government did not take any steps to help.

Taiwan expects to roll out a total of T$1.05 trillion ($34.94 billion) in stimulus measures for the economy, President Tsai Ing-wen said this month.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)