Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan warns on China-U.S. trade frictions as exports tick down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A container truck drives pass Evergreen Marine's containers at Kaohsiung Port

Taiwan's exports, a key gauge of global demand for gadgets, fell slightly for a second month in April and the government said the second quarter would be tough due to the coronavirus pandemic and renewed concerns over U.S.-China trade friction.

Exports dropped 1.3% from a year earlier to stand at $25.24 billion(20.37 billion pounds) in April, the finance ministry said. A Reuters poll had forecast an annual drop of 1%.

In March, Taiwan's exports slipped 0.6%, but they have risen 2.4% on the year so far in 2020.

The ministry said strong demand for telecommuting amid the coronavirus outbreak and advanced chips was offset by weakening global consumption for products from textiles to minerals.

Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, warned of "limited" growth prospects for the island's exports in the first half, adding that lingering concerns over U.S.-China trade could add to the uncertainty.

Taiwan's May exports were expected to range from a decline of 4% to 6% on the year, Beatrice Tsai, head of the ministry's department of statistics, told reporters.

She said it would be "difficult" for exports to maintain growth in the second quarter and the ministry will need to "significantly" trim its earlier forecast of a yearly growth of 2.5% for the period due to gloomy global economic outlook.

While Taiwan has so far prevented a rapid spread of the disease without a total lockdown, the government has repeatedly warned of an uncertain trade outlook and is rolling out an economic stimulus package worth T$1.05 trillion ($35 billion).

It has also pledged to lure manufacturers to move production home from China, saying returning investment to Taiwan from China would reach over T$320 billion this year and give a boost to its economy.

Last month, Taiwan downgraded its growth forecast for this year to between 1.3% and 1.8%, from 2.37% in February.

In neighbouring China, exports unexpectedly rose in April for the first time this year as factories raced to make up for lost sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a big fall in imports signalled more trouble ahead as the global economy sinks into recession.

($1 = 29.8390 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee, Emily Chan and Ben Blanchard; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33aTaiwan warns on China-U.S. trade frictions as exports tick down
RE
05:33aINVESTORS EXIT STOCKS AT FASTEST RATE SINCE MARCH, 'TECH FATIGUE' SETS IN : Bofa
RE
05:28aMONEX EUROPE : Nonfarm Payrolls dominate today's market focus
PU
05:24aGreek EU-harmonized inflation turns negative in April
RE
05:19aCASTILLO COPPER : Quarterly Tenement Summary
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aSURVEY ON THE ACCESS TO FINANCE ENTERPRISES : Small businesses report challenging outlook for their access to external financing due to COVID
PU
05:14aAGR : secured regulatory approvals to successfully deliver Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal well
PU
05:14aConsumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), April 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
3SAFRAN : SAFRAN : Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group