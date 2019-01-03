Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taiwantrade.com : To Present Smart Home, Robotic, E-Health and IoT Offers At CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 07:48am CET

CES2019 is just around the corner, and Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's most prominent B2B portal, will present a collection of IoT, smart home, robotic, and e-health products from excellent Taiwan consumer electric makers at South Hall 20636 of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 8 to 11.

AIFA is among the 10 companies that will be introducing their latest innovations at the Taiwantrade.com exhibit. With over 20 years of experience in creating universal remote controlled products, AIFA will be showcasing the "i-Ctrl Smart HomeKit" at this year's event in Las Vegas. Also joining the exhibit will be Maker hart Industry Corp., a master of electronic and digital music technologies. The company will be demonstrating its newest audio mixers featuring advanced sensors and digital interfaces to empower the creative process for professional DJs and artists as well as everyday enthusiasts.

The Taiwantrade.com exhibit will be joined by many other innovators just like AIFA and Maker hart who are dedicated to developing solutions that make everyday life smarter and better, including the world's 1st wearable device that measures glucose by electrochemistry technology and various high quality e-sport, robotics and IoT products. See the Taiwantrade.com online showcase "Smarter Everyday" (iot.taiwantrade.com) for a comprehensive list of all the excellent offers from Taiwan's top manufacturers.

Home to over 70,000 excellent Taiwanese suppliers and 660,000 product catalogs, Taiwantrade.com enables users in over 200 countries to connect with Taiwan's leading industries. Each supplier member on the website is verified using government and third-party databases to ensure the reliability of their legal existence. Taiwantrade.com's sourcing services, which are available free for buyers, are aimed at helping businesses everywhere connect with the quality and reliable suppliers in Taiwan with speed and ease.

Before the exhibition, “The Future is Smart: Taiwan Innovations for 2019 & Beyond” press conference will take place at 4 PM-5 PM on January 7 at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Lagoon K, where the winners of the 2019 Taiwan Excellence Awards and CES Innovation Awards, including Cyberlink, Eleclean, Innolux and Thunder Tiger, will present their latest offers. In addition, the conference will feature announcements about the AIoT trends from the Taiwan ICT industry that visitors can expect to see at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019.

Taiwantrade.com is organized by the Taiwan government and operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). The Taiwantrade.com exhibit is part of a joint showcase featuring Taiwan Excellence and the COMPUTEX TAIPEI d&i Awards, which will be held at LVCC, South Hall 20636 on Jan. 8 to 11 during CES2019. For more about Taiwantrade.com's buyer services, visit www.taiwantrade.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aApple Warning On Sales Stuns Market -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aPG&E : Is Sued Over Wildfire In 2013
DJ
08:45aOil prices drop on swelling oversupply, volatile markets
RE
08:44aOil prices drop on swelling oversupply, volatile markets
RE
08:44aNEXT : UK's Next confounds fears of dire Christmas with sales rise
RE
08:44aNASDAQ : Stockholm Welcomes InCoax to First North
PU
08:43aOil prices drop on swelling oversupply, volatile markets
RE
08:39aREDX PHARMA : to present at 2019 Biotech Showcase event
PU
08:39aACI WORLDWIDE : Propels National Bank of Kuwait to Become Country's First Bank to Implement SWIFT gpi
AQ
08:35a300MW ELECTRICITY TO BE ADDED TO SYSTEM SOON : K-Electric
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3TESLA : TESLA : cuts U.S. prices on all vehicles, shares drop
4BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
5S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.