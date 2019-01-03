Taiwantrade.com : To Present Smart Home, Robotic, E-Health and IoT Offers At CES 2019

CES2019 is just around the corner, and Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's most
prominent B2B portal, will present a collection of IoT, smart home,
robotic, and e-health products from excellent Taiwan consumer electric
makers at South Hall 20636 of the Las Vegas Convention Center from
January 8 to 11.
AIFA is among the 10 companies that will be introducing their latest
innovations at the Taiwantrade.com exhibit. With over 20 years of
experience in creating universal remote controlled products, AIFA will
be showcasing the "i-Ctrl Smart HomeKit" at this year's event in Las
Vegas. Also joining the exhibit will be Maker hart Industry Corp., a
master of electronic and digital music technologies. The company will be
demonstrating its newest audio mixers featuring advanced sensors and
digital interfaces to empower the creative process for professional DJs
and artists as well as everyday enthusiasts.
The Taiwantrade.com exhibit will be joined by many other innovators just
like AIFA and Maker hart who are dedicated to developing solutions that
make everyday life smarter and better, including the world's 1st
wearable device that measures glucose by electrochemistry technology and
various high quality e-sport, robotics and IoT products. See the
Taiwantrade.com online showcase "Smarter Everyday" (iot.taiwantrade.com)
for a comprehensive list of all the excellent offers from Taiwan's top
manufacturers.
Home to over 70,000 excellent Taiwanese suppliers and 660,000 product
catalogs, Taiwantrade.com enables users in over 200 countries to connect
with Taiwan's leading industries. Each supplier member on the website is
verified using government and third-party databases to ensure the
reliability of their legal existence. Taiwantrade.com's sourcing
services, which are available free for buyers, are aimed at helping
businesses everywhere connect with the quality and reliable suppliers in
Taiwan with speed and ease.
Before the exhibition, “The Future is Smart: Taiwan Innovations for 2019
& Beyond” press conference will take place at 4 PM-5 PM on January 7 at
Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Lagoon K, where the winners of the
2019 Taiwan Excellence Awards and CES Innovation Awards, including
Cyberlink, Eleclean, Innolux and Thunder Tiger, will present their
latest offers. In addition, the conference will feature announcements
about the AIoT trends from the Taiwan ICT industry that visitors can
expect to see at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019.
Taiwantrade.com is organized by the Taiwan government and operated by
the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). The
Taiwantrade.com exhibit is part of a joint showcase featuring Taiwan
Excellence and the COMPUTEX TAIPEI d&i Awards, which will be held at
LVCC, South Hall 20636 on Jan. 8 to 11 during CES2019. For more about
Taiwantrade.com's buyer services, visit www.taiwantrade.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005689/en/