Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Takasago International Corporation Unifies IP Management Globally with ANAQUA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

BOSTON, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that the world leader in flavors, fragrances, and aroma ingredients, Takasago International Corporation, has selected ANAQUA software and services to enhance the efficiency of its global IP management.

Established in Japan in 1920, Takasago has an extensive international IP portfolio of patents and trademarks covering all aspects of flavors, fragrances, and aroma ingredients. Through the agreement, Takasago leverages ANAQUA software and services globally. The ANAQUA platform serves as Takasago’s centralized IP management system, bringing critical support for and greater efficiency to the company’s innovation life-cycle management. With ANAQUA, Takasago can enhance its patent and trademark management and monetization, simplify contract management, improve internal and outside counsel collaboration, support patent annuity and trademark renewal payment services, as well as better forecast and manage IP financials. 

“We are excited to be working closely with Takasago to provide them with an integrated IP management system that will support and enhance their global innovation and operational excellence,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “Anaqua is honored to welcome Takasago to our client community. Their joining reflects our continued growth as a global IP management provider and our industry expertise in the APAC region.” 

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Takasago

Takasago International Corporation is a leading company in the flavors, fragrances, and aroma ingredients industry established in 1920. For more information visit takasago.com.

Attachment 

Amanda Hollis
Anaqua
6173752626
ahollis@anaqua.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aGOSSAMER BIO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aSURNA : Reports Q4 2019 and Full Year Results
AQ
07:11aVSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces kla laboratories partnership
AQ
07:10aCARLYLE : raises $2.3 billion for its biggest Japan fund to date
RE
07:09aSCPHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aPT BANK BTPN TBK : Bank BTPN gives positive contribution to the economy, as the bank records loan growth
PU
07:08aAIRBUS : An Airbus A400M airlifter has performed an air-bridge between Toulouse and Madrid in order to deliver ...
PU
07:08aCAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES : Temporary closure of our showrooms - An update from our Managing Director
PU
07:08aIGNITE Launches CBD in Circle K's Coastal Carolina Division
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
2DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
3WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Working to Produce More Coronavirus Tests, Actemra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group