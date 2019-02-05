Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Take-Anywhere, Do-Anytime Fitness Program Gets You Fit in Just 20 Minutes a Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 12:01pm EST

ENCINITAS, CA, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BURNBEYOND’s new Mission 6 Total Body Workout combines science and portability to deliver a take-anywhere, do-anytime fitness program specifically designed for busy people who don’t have the luxury of spending countless hours at the gym or investing in expensive exercise equipment to achieve their desired fitness levels.

Mission 6’s workouts ramp up activity in three sequential phases over a six-week period, with each phase increasing the intensity of strategically paired exercises and work intervals in routines that build from 12, to 15, to 18 minutes. Instruction is delivered by video that can be streamed to a computer, phone, or tablet, and/or via an accompanying eBook that demonstrates each easy-to-learn exercise in detail.

“When it comes to fitness, results matter,” explains Jonathan Noon, BURNBEYOND’s fitness expert and coach, who is also an elite age group triathlete (who has twice qualified and competed in the Ironman World Championship) and a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist. “That’s where the science behind Mission 6 comes in. Does it work? Do people get fit? The answer is, of course, ‘yes!’ But working out also needs to be convenient and fun, because if it’s too much of a grind, people simply won’t stick to it. With Mission 6, we’re able to keep people engaged so they can achieve measurable and sustainable results by working out just 20 minutes a day, 3 times a week . . . and they’re having fun doing it! So there’s really no excuse anymore NOT to get fit and stay that way.”

The Mission 6 Total Body Workout emphasizes bodyweight exercises, which utilize the body and gravity rather than expensive equipment. The program also emphasizes specific work-to-rest ratios during the routines as well as between workouts, maximizing the body’s heightened metabolic state after exercise to burn elevated amounts of calories as it tries to return to resting levels, a phenomenon BURNBEYOND calls the Afterburn Effect™—where you’re essentially burning fat by doing nothing.

The idea for Mission 6 first arose when Noon’s BURNBEYOND co-founder Cameron Flechsenhaar’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Noon and Flechsenhaar, who is BURNBEYOND’s business and program development expert, began to brainstorm how they could help busy people balance career, family, and social responsibilities with staying healthy and fit.

“Exercise can change lives,” says Flechsenhaar. “I saw firsthand with my Mom how a good fitness and health regimen can help you gain clarity, make better life choices, and begin to thrive both physically and mentally. To that end, all BURNBEYOND programs, including the new Mission 6 Total Body Workout, focus on helping participants achieve true health, true wellness, and all-around better lives.”

People can sign up now for the Mission 6 Total Body Workout on a monthly basis (which also includes access to a private users group), as a one-time purchase, or for a 14-day free trial.

ABOUT BURNBEYOND: Founded in 2014 by Jonathan Noon and Cameron Flechsenhaar, BURNBEYOND is a virtual fitness community that focuses on total body health, fitness, and wellness through the delivery of online workout programs, videos, fitness coaching, and other resources to its members, including the Mission 6 Total Body Workout Program. At the core of BURNBEYOND’s mission is the belief that people who are in better physical shape experience higher self-esteem, greater confidence, and are emotionally healthier.

0_medium_image003.jpg


2_medium_image004.jpg


4_medium_BurnBeyondLogo.png


Attachments 

Dina Daglas
BurnBeyond
(760) 807-4419
ddaglas@barrelomonkeyz.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pESTEE LAUDER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:23pMATTEL : Unit Recalls 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Campers
DJ
12:22pCAPITA PLC : - Appointment of External Auditor
PR
12:22pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR DNKEY, AXGN, YRIV AND W : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:22pRwandan PM calls for 'clear lines of communication' between African Police forces
AQ
12:21pGuaranteed Rate Executives to Speak at 2019 NEXT Mortgage Conference
GL
12:20pDouble Up at Dickey's with Slow-Smoked Barbecue for Two
GL
12:19pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Qatar Petroleum, Exxon to proceed with $10 billion Texas LNG project - Exxon
RE
12:19pMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Tech Mahindra Q3'19 PAT up 28% YoY
PU
12:19pDELEK : Update on Drilling at the Tau Prospect in the Gulf of Mexico
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German state ready to buy company stakes to protect core industry
5ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Operations update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.