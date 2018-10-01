Take Control of Home Improvements with One Trip to The Novi Home Show, October 12-14 2018

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / If you are planning on taking control of home improvements this fall, or beginning to plan projects for next year, you'll find products, people and businesses available to help at The Novi Home Show, October 12-14 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Celebrating 65 years of connecting top home professionals with homeowners, The Novi Home Show brings together experts in plumbing, heating and cooling, roofing, remodeling, decorating and more. For those handy homeowners, the Novi Home Show also offers multiple exhibits featuring products and tools perfect for any home improvement project.

"The Novi Home Show is a great resource for people looking to start any type of home projects," said Michael Stoskopf, Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan executive officer. "The exhibitors at The Novi Home Show are extremely knowledgeable and really enjoy helping people with their projects."

The Novi Home Show welcomes the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Home Showcase for the third year. Featuring five spectacular model homes from member manufacturers Champion Home Builders, Clayton and Skyline Homes, these manufactured homes highlight building innovations, design trends and some of the high-end finishes currently available. The homes range in size from 1,612 to 1,950 square feet and home prices, as displayed, are from $49,990 to $149,000.

The five manufactured home models feature floor plans with incredible kitchens and luxurious master baths and trendsetting interior designs. Representatives from manufactured home communities and home seller will be available to answer questions about manufactured home living and home placement options.

There is no additional cost to tour the MMHA Home Showcase at The Novi Home Show.

The Novi Home Show will be held October 12-14 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Parking not included in ticket price. Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday.

Because standing in line bites, purchase advanced tickets at www.novihomeshow.com, sponsored by Mosquito One.

For more information, visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupons for $1-off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' Donuts locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, IndoorOutdoor Resource magazine and Detroit Newspaper Homestyle, and our Facebook (www.facebook.com/NoviHomeandGardenShows), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/novihomeandgardenshows) pages.

