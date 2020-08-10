Take Five: We're all going on a summer holiday (maybe)

(Repeats item from Aug. 7, no changes to text)
1/WANTED: AUGUST LIFELINE FOR TOURISM
August conjures up images of beaches and sunshine but it may not
bring much respite to travel and tourism stocks. Battered by
lockdowns, tourism has lagged a broader market recovery, with
airline, hotel and leisure shares 20%-50% lower year-to-date.
After an uptick since the start of August - Europe's travel
and leisure index has risen 7% - the lifting of a U.S. advisory
against foreign travel and initiatives, such as Spain's offer to
cover travellers' health costs, could provide some support.
But more is at stake than share prices - shrinking tourism
may shave 3%-11% off countries' GDP. And as stricken airlines
and hotels lay off staff, mass unemployment is a potent threat.
-Pandemic derails Abe's strategy to revive regional Japan with
tourism
-Spain's Canaries to cover all COVID-related costs for tourists
2/BUY EVERYTHING!(?)
We will soon learn if the "buy everything" trade has legs.
The U.S. Congress' dithering over approving more stimulus
has pushed gold to record highs above $2,000 while U.S. Treasury
yields have lurched lower. But equities too are riding high -
clearly the powerful backstop of central bank stimulus is
holding firm.
The rush for everything - risk as well as safety - has
lingered. But positioning on most markets is stretched and such
good news as there is, from earnings to vaccine trials, seems
priced in. Upcoming data, election news plus Sino-U.S. trade
talks might show the difficulties of having one's cake and
eating it.
-Stunned by gold's record rise? There's more to come, analysts
say
-U.S. long bond demand raises prospect of whole curve yielding
below 1%
3/LOOKING INTO THE FUTURES
The U.S. election has yet to have much traction on markets, but
that may change soon. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden
will announce a running mate before the Aug. 17 Democratic
convention. President Donald Trump meanwhile is intensifying his
campaign against mail-in voting, which he says encourages fraud.
Some investors are moving to hedge portfolios against
volatility around the Nov. 3 election. That shows up in futures
on the Cboe Volatility Index , which shows a bump
in expectations for market swings around then.
The implied volatility rise looks especially steep, given
the VIX itself has eased to 5-month lows. The spread between
August and October VIX futures is at 5.5 points,
the widest since the contracts began trading.
The focus may be less on the outcome and more on possible
delays in tallying results, due to the widespread use of mail
ballots this year. Volatility and legal challenges remain risks.
-As Democrat Biden's running mate search nears end, contenders
jockey for position.
-The U.S. election is getting ugly - and investors are getting
nervous.
4/TURKEY'S TIGHTENING TRICKS
Turkey's central bank is acting to limit the lira's plunge,
using backdoor tools that bankers estimate could tighten policy
by up to 300 basis points.
But tricks, such as changing the composition of funding,
only buy time. Previous crises suggest only big interest rate
hikes are effective. That's what markets are betting on.
When and how the central bank acts bear watching. More lira
weakness will worsen inflation, and compromise companies'
ability to repay external debt. And if citizens' confidence in
the lira and local banks evaporates, authorities will be
powerless to stop a currency collapse.
-Lira blows through record lows, raising pressure on Turkey to
act
-Turkey's tumbling lira tests Erdogan's rate resolve
5/MONEY TALKS
Bob Lighthizer and Liu He will have some catching up to do on
Aug 15, when they dial into a video conference to review the
U.S.-China trade deal.
The review coincides with deteriorating ties. Following Mike
Pompeo's combative speech and tit-for-tat consulate closures,
Chinese tech firms TikTok and Tencent are in Trump's crosshairs.
A planned health secretary visit to Taiwan is raising Beijing's
hackles.
So far the markets remain confident in the trade
relationship. But Beijing is behind on purchase targets for U.S.
goods and its surplus with the United States rose by 10% last
month.
The yuan has backed off five-month peaks ahead of
what may prove an awkward video conference.
-China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug
15 -sources
-China July exports rise at fastest pace in 7 months, but
imports fall
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Sujata Rao and Ritvik Carvalho
in London; April Joyner in new York and Tom Westbrook in
Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis)