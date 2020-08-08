Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Take-Two, Microsoft, Capital One: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Francesca Fontana

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

The Covid-19 lockdown is helping videogame companies level up. Take-Two Interactive Software, the publisher behind Grand Theft Auto and other gaming franchises, saw its earnings jump as pandemic restrictions limited entertainment options for many. Take-Two's results came days after Electronic Arts reported the strongest June quarter sales in its 38-year history. Take-Two shares rose 5.9% Tuesday.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft's pursuit of a TikTok trophy just got more complicated. The tech giant said Aug. 2 that talks to buy the U.S. operations of the Chinese-owned video app would continue after an 11th-hour intervention from President Trump over perceived security risks. Mr. Trump had expressed opposition after a deal seemed close on July 31, saying he preferred an outright ban of the app. The app's future is still uncertain. Mr. Trump on Monday said the U.S. government should receive payment for allowing a deal, and he has since issued a pair of executive orders that effectively set a 45-day deadline for an American company to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations. Microsoft shares fell 1.8% Friday.

Wayfair Inc.

Life is getting more comfortable for this online furniture seller. Wayfair turned a profit for the first time since going public in 2014, as more housebound online shoppers bought home goods during the pandemic. The company saw an 84% jump in sales to $4.3 billion and boosted its active customer base to 26 million, a 46% year-over-year increase. Chief Executive Niraj Shah said the trend is so new and volatile that it is hard to predict whether it will last, but the company has seen repeat business from new customers and plans to invest to keep them engaged. Wayfair shares added 3.6% Wednesday.

Walt Disney Co.

Walt Disney lost nearly $5 billion this past quarter, but investors don't seem to mind. The entertainment giant reported the loss, its first since 2001, as the pandemic closed its theme parks, halted movie distribution and shut down live sports events that Disney TV networks broadcast. But shareholders appeared to focus on the strong results from Disney+, which reported strong subscriber growth during the period. The company has also announced that the long-postponed live-action remake of "Mulan" will premiere on the streaming platform next month as a premium-priced download. Disney shares rose 8.8% Wednesday.

Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One is paying the price for a giant 2019 hack. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined the company $80 million over the incident, which compromised the personal information of about 106 million card customers and applicants. The OCC and the Federal Reserve also ordered the bank to make risk-management changes and fortify its cybersecurity defenses. Capital One said it has already made many of the changes. The hack -- one of the largest-ever data breaches of a big bank -- exposed addresses, dates of birth and self-reported incomes of individuals and small-business owners. Capital One shares fell 1.7% Thursday.

Bausch Health Cos.

Bausch has a spinoff in its sights. The pharmaceutical company -- formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals -- said Thursday that it plans to break off its faster-growing eye-care business from its core operations. The eye-care unit, known as Bausch & Lomb, would return to being a separate company, as it was before Valeant acquired Bausch & Lomb for $8.7 billion in 2013. Over the last several years, the Canada-based company has sought to climb out of the roughly $30 billion in debt accumulated through acquisitions and distance itself from past controversies. Bausch shares rose 3.4% Thursday.

Uber Technologies Inc.

The road is getting bumpy for Uber. The ride-hailing company posted another big loss on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, weighing on ridership. Gross bookings were down 75% year-over-year, but Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday said business was bouncing back in Asia and some lucrative cities including New York. The company's food-delivery business, Uber Eats, has been a bright spot, and its bookings more than doubled year-over-year. But the Eats segment lost $232 million in the quarter on an adjusted basis in the cutthroat food-delivery market where profit has largely been elusive. Uber shares fell 5.2% Friday.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. -10.33% 18.05 Delayed Quote.-39.67%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 3.62% 65.75 Delayed Quote.-38.25%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. -2.01% 143.99 Delayed Quote.33.93%
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -0.05% 607.05 End-of-day quote.-3.01%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.79% 212.48 Delayed Quote.34.74%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. -1.34% 174.96 Delayed Quote.42.91%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -5.21% 32.9 Delayed Quote.10.63%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.68% 129.93 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
WAYFAIR INC. -0.97% 309.68 Delayed Quote.242.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aAmerican Firms Take Refuge in China -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aTAKE-TWO, MICROSOFT, CAPITAL ONE : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02:30aHong Kong markets watchdog says it does not think sanctions will affect financial firms
RE
02:29aINSURANCE AUTHORITY : Response of the Insurance Authority to imposition of sanctions by the United States Government on individuals in Hong Kong
PU
12:52aBeijing's HK office says U.S. sanctions "clowning actions" as tensions escalate
RE
12:44aHk govt says sanctions represent "blatant and barbaric interference" in china's internal affairs
RE
12:42aHong kong govt says u.s. sanctions are "shameless and despicable"
RE
08/07Beijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridiculous"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : 'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. judge denies bail to two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears record..
4FASTLY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fastly, I..
5ERICSSON AB : Nokia's new CEO adopts wait and see strategy in 'dream job'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group