Take the Reinsurance Technology Challenge with Effisoft at Rendez-Vous de Septembre

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / Technology and the cloud will be hot topics at Rendez-Vous de Septembre, the international gathering for reinsurers, insurers, and brokers. Effisoft, which provides reinsurance systems to reinsurers and insurers in five continents, will have its experts on site September 10-12.

Effisoft's WebXL cloud-based reinsurance software automates all ceded and assumed reinsurance operations from underwriting to financial accounting. Its advanced features include Schedule F generation, catastrophe claims administration, runoff management, and BI reporting. It's the must-have solution to save time and money: fast accounting, automatic identification of claims recoveries, and much more.

To get further information or to meet Effisoft at RVS, sign up at https://reinsurance.effisoft.com/meet_the_top_reinsurance_provider_at_rvs_montecarlo.

About 2,600 people are expected to attend the conference in Monaco. For sixty years, the Rendez-Vous de Septembre has brought together the major players in the world reinsurance markets in Monte Carlo, including reinsurers, insurers, and brokers, plus lawyers, bankers, accounting and rating companies, and journalists.

About Effisoft

Founded in 1989, Effisoft is a Paris-based international group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals. The group specializes in optimizing reinsurance operations and regulatory compliance with Solvency II. Effisoft supports 300 clients in more than 20 countries through its offices in France and the United States and its worldwide network of partners. Web: www.effisoft.com.

About Effisoft USA

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Effisoft USA is its North American division. U.S. clients include State Auto Insurance Companies, The Motorists Insurance Group, USAA, AXA and other insurers. Several major new clients have come on board in 2017 and 2018. www.effisoft.com/us

