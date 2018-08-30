Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Take the Reinsurance Technology Challenge with Effisoft at Rendez-Vous de Septembre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 09:00am CEST

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / Technology and the cloud will be hot topics at Rendez-Vous de Septembre, the international gathering for reinsurers, insurers, and brokers. Effisoft, which provides reinsurance systems to reinsurers and insurers in five continents, will have its experts on site September 10-12.

Effisoft's WebXL cloud-based reinsurance software automates all ceded and assumed reinsurance operations from underwriting to financial accounting. Its advanced features include Schedule F generation, catastrophe claims administration, runoff management, and BI reporting. It's the must-have solution to save time and money: fast accounting, automatic identification of claims recoveries, and much more.

To get further information or to meet Effisoft at RVS, sign up at https://reinsurance.effisoft.com/meet_the_top_reinsurance_provider_at_rvs_montecarlo.

About 2,600 people are expected to attend the conference in Monaco. For sixty years, the Rendez-Vous de Septembre has brought together the major players in the world reinsurance markets in Monte Carlo, including reinsurers, insurers, and brokers, plus lawyers, bankers, accounting and rating companies, and journalists.

About Effisoft

Founded in 1989, Effisoft is a Paris-based international group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals. The group specializes in optimizing reinsurance operations and regulatory compliance with Solvency II. Effisoft supports 300 clients in more than 20 countries through its offices in France and the United States and its worldwide network of partners. Web: www.effisoft.com.

About Effisoft USA

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Effisoft USA is its North American division. U.S. clients include State Auto Insurance Companies, The Motorists Insurance Group, USAA, AXA and other insurers. Several major new clients have come on board in 2017 and 2018. www.effisoft.com/us

Source: https://www.effisoft.com/en/News/WebXL/take-the-reinsurance-technology-challenge-with-effisoft-at-rendez-vous-de-septembre.html

Contact: Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, 508-647-0705, Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: Effisoft USA


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aSCENTRE : Westfield Carousel’s $350 million redevelopment officially opens
PU
09:42aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Academy Music Group Expands Venue Portfolio in Manchester
PU
09:40aActivist Elliott argues Sky is worth over $34 billion, UK regulator says
RE
09:37aIFG : Preliminary statement of results for the half year ended 30 june 2018
PU
09:37aTATA POWER : does World’s largest solar rooftop installation on a cricket stadium, at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai through its Solar arm
PU
09:37aICT : Big data expo 2018
PU
09:37aTTS : Intelligent control block for windlasses prevents severe damages
PU
09:37aMGM CHINA : and DSAL Launch ‘Hospitality and Catering Industry Safety Card Training’ Program
PU
09:37aINNOFACTOR OYJ : Why E-Health Could Be The Answer to Growing Healthcare Demand
PU
09:37aBerGenBio to Present at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4-6, 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : to move European headquarters in Britain before Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.