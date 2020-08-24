Takeda to sell Japan consumer health unit valued at $2.3 bln to Blackstone

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Japanese consumer
healthcare business to U.S. investment fund Blackstone Group
.
Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company, which makes
over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and health products, is valued at
242 billion yen ($2.29 billion) and the sale price will be
determined after calculating its debt and other factors, Takeda
said.
Japan's largest pharmaceuticals company has been reducing
its OTC assets worldwide as it seeks to refocus its business and
reduce debt following its $59 billion acquisition of Shire.
Blackstone was among the final bidders for the OTC unit,
Reuters reported in June, along with Bain Capital, CVC Capital
Partners and Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd.
Takeda said proceeds from the sale would boost its net
profit by 105 billion yen. The transaction is expected close by
March 31, subject to regulatory closing conditions, it said.
The deal follows Blackstone's acquisition of Japan's Ayumi
Pharmaceutical Corp for $1 billion in March 2019.
($1 = 105.8300 yen)
($1 = 105.8300 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chris Gallagher
Editing by David Goodman)