Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taking Healthcare Communications to the Next Level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Madison, CT, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Software Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in healthcare communications, continues to give health plans ways to enrich relationships with members through personalized communications. From enrollment, to compliance, to claims and payments communications, Clarity provides a simple solution that allows healthcare organizations to distribute communications to members how and when they want them, by mail, web, email, or mobile. A new video, recently launched on the company website, details how Clarity has partnered with over 100 healthcare organizations nationwide to simplify their communications process and to improve member engagement and satisfaction.

“Members expect flexibility and want communications tailored to their preferences. By consistently communicating with members in the way they prefer, plans can encourage higher engagement and retention rates,” said Steve Mongelli, Chief Growth Officer, Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. “Our platform allows healthcare organizations to communicate with their members more effectively and easily share important information regarding their benefits.”

Clarity’s secure, well-organized system makes it simple for health plans to organize, customize and deliver member communications. Anticipating consumers heightened awareness of personal data security, the solution is HITRUST certified and HIPAA compliant. The application is easy to learn, use and is adaptable to each organization. To learn more about why Clarity is the clear choice for healthcare communications, view their new video.

About Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit clarityssi.com.

###

Media Contact:

April Begin
Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.
abegin@clarityssi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aSPERO THERAPEUTICS : June 13, 2019 Spero Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
PU
08:09aAFLAC : Cannes' Speaker is a Duck ... and a Robot
PU
08:09aCAPGEMINI : Is interoperability really the holy grail for DLT solutions?
PU
08:09aPACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP : Bank Provides $6.4 Million Credit Facility to Culinary International LLC
PU
08:09aAFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Director/PCA Dealings
PU
08:09aCORELOGIC : Launches Marketrac Platinum to Help Lenders and Title Companies Gain a Competitive Edge
PU
08:09aOPEC cut to oil demand outlook builds case to keep supply curbs
RE
08:09aHOLOGIC : Receives Manufacturing Leadership Awards for Operational Excellence and Sustainability
BU
08:08aGlobal Stocks Edge Up Amid Questions on Fed Policy
DJ
08:08aFACEBOOK : says CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not ignore personal data issues
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
4Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
5Oil prices surge after suspected tanker attack near Iran

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About