Taking Healthcare Communications to the Next Level

Madison, CT, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Software Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in healthcare communications, continues to give health plans ways to enrich relationships with members through personalized communications. From enrollment, to compliance, to claims and payments communications, Clarity provides a simple solution that allows healthcare organizations to distribute communications to members how and when they want them, by mail, web, email, or mobile. A new video, recently launched on the company website, details how Clarity has partnered with over 100 healthcare organizations nationwide to simplify their communications process and to improve member engagement and satisfaction.

“Members expect flexibility and want communications tailored to their preferences. By consistently communicating with members in the way they prefer, plans can encourage higher engagement and retention rates,” said Steve Mongelli, Chief Growth Officer, Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. “Our platform allows healthcare organizations to communicate with their members more effectively and easily share important information regarding their benefits.”

Clarity’s secure, well-organized system makes it simple for health plans to organize, customize and deliver member communications. Anticipating consumers heightened awareness of personal data security, the solution is HITRUST certified and HIPAA compliant. The application is easy to learn, use and is adaptable to each organization. To learn more about why Clarity is the clear choice for healthcare communications, view their new video.

About Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit clarityssi.com .

