Taking Up Space in the Workplace: Terso Launches N.O.V.A - A Committee Led by Women, For Women

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terso Solutions announced today the launch of its inclusion and diversity initiative, N.O.V.A.- a committee with the specific focus of assuring equity, education, and support for the women of Terso.

"N.O.V.A. stands for Networking, Opportunity, Value and Advancement of women, but we also chose the name for its symbolism," said Lindsey Kromm, Terso's Assistant Director of Client Services and founder of N.O.V.A. "In science, a nova is a strong, rapid increase in the brightness of a star… previously too dim to be seen with the naked eye. Often women in the workplace can feel 'small' or overlooked. We wanted to demonstrate that Terso is committed to helping women shine brightly and encouraging them to take up space as innovators and leaders."

Though N.O.V.A. is a female led and focused committee, its events are open to people of all genders and seniority levels.

"It's important to discuss different world views when it comes to issues on diversity and inclusion," said Kristine Lohman, Terso's Associate Marketing Manager and N.O.V.A. board member. "Being able to understand what makes people see the world the way they do is essential to making the right cultural decisions within our organization."

N.O.V.A.'s long-term objectives are to attract and recruit women into all departments of Terso, increase retention of and leadership positions held by women within Terso, create an environment where women feel empowered and safe, and to foster a workforce with diverse thought and opportunities.

Thus far, N.O.V.A. has hosted two events- a mentorship panel, where local female leaders of industry discussed the importance of mentorship with female employees of both Terso and Promega, as well as a two-month long, biweekly book club on Dr. Steve Robbins' book, What If?, which fostered discussion around diversity and inclusion.

N.O.V.A.'s official 2020 events calendar is pending, but the committee looks to initiate internal focus groups, continue its book club series, and offer professional development opportunities.

