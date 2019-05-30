Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
05/30/2019 | 01:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

BEIJING (Reuters) - Provoking trade disputes is "naked economic terrorism", a senior Chinese diplomat said on Thursday, ramping up the rhetoric against the United States amid a bitter trade war that is showing no signs of ending soon.

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated sharply earlier this month after the Trump administration accused China of having "reneged" on its previous promises to make structural changes to its economic practices.

Washington later slapped additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said China opposed the use of "big sticks" like trade sanctions, tariffs and protectionism.

"We oppose a trade war but are not afraid of a trade war. This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic chauvinism, economic bullying," Zhang said, when asked about the trade war with the United States.

Everyone loses in a trade war, he added, addressing a briefing on Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia next week, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and speak at a major investor forum in St Petersburg.

"This trade clash will have a serious negative effect on global economic development and recovery," Zhang added.

"We will definitely properly deal with all external challenges, do our own thing well, develop our economy, and continue to raise the living standards of our two peoples," he said, referring to China and Russia.

"At the same time, we have the confidence, resolve and ability to safeguard our country's sovereignty, security, respect and security and development interests."

From combative missives in state media and patriotic fervor on social media, to a mobilization of ambassadors around the world to get its message out, China has intensified its criticism of Washington since the United States this month moved to increase tariffs on Chinese imports and blacklisted tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

On Thursday, a broadcaster from Chinese state television and a Fox Business host staged an unprecedented live debate about the China-U.S. frictions on the U.S. cable network.

Over the past two weeks, China has hinted that it may use its dominant position as an exporter of rare earths to the United States as leverage in the trade war. Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment.

On Thursday, the state-run China Daily newspaper said "it would be naive to think that China does not have other countermeasures apart from rare earths to hand".

"As Chinese officials have reiterated, they have a 'tool box' large enough to fix any problem that may arise as trade tensions escalate, and they are ready to fight back 'at any cost'," it said in an editorial.

China has consistently rebuffed U.S. complaints about lack of access to its economy for foreign companies, forced technology transfers and intellectual property protection, and repeatedly promised further economic reforms.

Speaking at a separate forum in Beijing, Wang Zhaoxing, a vice chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator, said the last four decades of the country's economic reforms have shown that "openness brings progress, shutting off brings backwardness".

"It is undeniable that the current economic globalization has indeed encountered some new problems and new challenges," Wang said."However, the solution is not to return to protectionism and unilateralism."

(This story corrects translation to 'chauvinism', not 'homicide', in paragraph five)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Leng Cheng, and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Neil Fullick & Shri Navaratnam)

By Ben Blanchard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aChina's Hansoh Pharma secures GIC, Boyu Capital among investors for up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO
RE
01:34aProsecutors seek sale of two New York condos linked to Malaysian fugitive
RE
01:24aMalaysia's Mahathir proposes common East Asia currency pegged to gold
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aOil prices rise on fall in U.S. crude stocks, but trade war worries cap gains
RE
01:10aTaking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
01:03aTaking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
01:03aThai second quarter growth pace seen faster than Q1 - ministry
RE
12:54aWORLD BANK : Better water resources management can address water security challenges in Vietnam
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Explainer - China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About