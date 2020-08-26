Log in
Talage Partners with State Associations for Insurance Agents

08/26/2020 | 11:16am EDT

RENO, Nev., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce new partnerships with four regional Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) organizations to provide digital tools to member agents/agencies.

The IIABA is a national trade association providing community and support to independent insurance agents and brokers through discounted access to tools and resources, as well as industry advocacy, to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage in the insurance marketplace while also promoting excellence in business and customer service. The partnership agreement with Talage will offer members of the IIABA of California (IIABACAL), IIABA of Nebraska, IIABA of New Mexico, and the Ohio Insurance Agents (OIA) access to Talage’s modern digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance.

“Independent agents and brokers face an extremely heavy lift in terms of acquiring new insurance customers today," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage. "By partnering with IIABACAL, IIABA of Nebraska, IIABA of New Mexico, and OIA, we are reaching a large number of agents who can focus on higher value tasks as many manual, administrative tasks are automated. We truly believe that the ability to offer existing and potential policyholders products and services in a digital environment is a game changer for independent agents and brokers.”

In an environment in which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hit the small commercial insurance market especially hard with many businesses struggling just to survive, Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel and streamlines the small business insurance purchasing experience. By improving connectivity between insurers and agents via APIs, Talage is boosting agent profitability and productivity, increasing revenue from the small business segment, and delivering an improved return on investment (ROI) across the value chain.

“We love the opportunities to help our members be more successful,” said Jeff Smith, chief executive officer for the OIA. “Furthermore, agents and brokers who are able to take an omni-channel approach to identifying, quoting, and placing new business today have a much greater chance of success than those still stuck in an analog world.”

“The small commercial market is a big opportunity for our members,” said Bryon Pedevillano, president-elect for IIABACAL. “Especially in today’s confusing world, small businessowners need the back-up that insurance coverages can provide for things like business interruption, workers’ compensation, and of course, liability. This partnership is a very important benefit we are pleased to be able to offer our members.”

For more information about Talage or Wheelhouse, please visit the company’s recently redesigned website at www.talageins.com, or visit the company’s virtual booth during AppliedNet 2020, taking place during the weeks of September 21-24 and October 5-8.  

About Talage
Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.

About Ohio Insurance Agents (OIA)
Ohio Insurance Agents (OIA) is the collective voice of nearly 1,300 independent agencies that employ nearly 10,000 Ohioans. We promote, progress, and protect  the professional advice and guidance only independent insurance agents can provide. OIA members write 85 percent of the commercial insurance policies and 42 percent of personal insurance policies in Ohio. Our purpose is to help our member agents thrive in a modern insurance marketplace. For more information, please visit www.ohioinsuranceagents.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com 
859-803-6597

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
