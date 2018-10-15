Talari Networks : Wins SI Group ‘Vendor of the Year’ Award

Reduces Customer MPLS and Other Proprietary Network Costs Up to 80 Percent using FailSafe SD-WAN Innovation

Talari Networks – the leader in failsafe SD-WANs™ – today announced it won the “Supplier of the Year Award” from chemical manufacturing customer SI Group. This award is based on Talari’s continued passion and creativity in helping SI Group advance a global implementation of its network with no modifications to the system, and reinforces Talari’s industry-leading 90+ Net Promoter Score (NPS). SI Group depends on Talari SD-WAN technology for reliable and secure connectivity to dozens of remote manufacturing sites and branch offices spanning five continents and facilities in 10 countries. SI Group serves customers in more than 90 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005340/en/

Allen Look, CIO at SI Group Displaying Talari's 2018 “Supplier of the Year Award” (Photo: Business Wire)

Connecting SI Group’s 2,500-person global workforce and regional diversity with reliable networks is a business advantage. However, the company’s far-flung manufacturing facilities makes network connectivity expensive and often difficult to conduct business in remote locations. Prior to deploying their Talari SD-WAN, SI Group found that frequent MPLS outages prevented its workforce from handling day-to-day business activities such as fulfilling orders and internal communications, adding to the company’s network operational costs. These challenges and costs had factored heavily in the company’s planned MPLS upgrade.

“We were considering a complete MPLS overhaul, but based on Talari’s ability to demonstrate uptime stats the company opted instead for leveraging 100 Mbps Internet connections using SD-WAN,” says Allen Look, CIO, SI Group. “We created a hybrid WAN using SD-WAN and a 2 Mbps MPLS connection for added QoE with the most performance-sensitive apps. This helped the firm save up to 80 percent of network costs by choosing 100 Mbps Internet,” added Look.

Typically, MPLS connections run 50 to 400 times more expensive per bit than Internet connections. SI Group is realizing substantial operational cost savings and expects that the savings will continue. “Internet pricing is trending down while MPLS stays at the same high price,” notes Look.

SI Group staffers globally benefit with a Talari failsafe SD-WAN offering a resilient network that ensures they can work effectively without gaps in communication due to MPLS outages. With the addition of a reliable hybrid MPLS plus Internet SD-WAN solution, SI Group measured network uptime increasing from 90 percent to 99.99 percent.

SI Group leverages Talari analytics and diagnostics engine to demonstrate that the Internet usually is vastly better at handling their traffic than MPLS. “The failsafe-enabled SD-WAN Internet connections were consistently faster and had less jitter than MPLS,” says Look.

About Talari

Talari is the leader in Failsafe SD-WANs™ and an NSS Labs “Recommended” SD-WAN vendor. Talari SD-WAN offers both MPLS-class high availability and superior Quality of Experience (QoE) ensuring predictable application performance for both TCP-based apps and real-time apps like VoIP and videoconferencing. Talari technology delivers a multi-link WAN with 50 – 400 times more bandwidth per dollar, WAN cost reductions of 40 percent – 80 percent, and greater reliability than any single vendor MPLS WAN. Talari has been deployed in over 500 customers in more than 9,000 locations in over 40 countries, and boasts a 90+ NPS (Net Promoter Score). For more information, visit www.talari.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005340/en/