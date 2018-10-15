Talari Networks : Wins SI Group ‘Vendor of the Year’ Award

Talari Networks – the leader in failsafe SD-WANs™ – today announced it
won the “Supplier of the Year Award” from chemical manufacturing
customer SI Group. This award is based on Talari’s continued passion and
creativity in helping
SI Group advance a global implementation of its network with no
modifications to the system, and reinforces Talari’s industry-leading
90+ Net Promoter Score (NPS). SI Group depends on Talari SD-WAN
technology for reliable and secure connectivity to dozens of remote
manufacturing sites and branch offices spanning five continents and
facilities in 10 countries. SI Group serves customers in more than 90
countries.
Connecting SI Group’s 2,500-person global workforce and regional
diversity with reliable networks is a business advantage. However, the
company’s far-flung manufacturing facilities makes network connectivity
expensive and often difficult to conduct business in remote locations.
Prior to deploying their Talari SD-WAN, SI Group found that frequent
MPLS outages prevented its workforce from handling day-to-day business
activities such as fulfilling orders and internal communications, adding
to the company’s network operational costs. These challenges and costs
had factored heavily in the company’s planned MPLS upgrade.
“We were considering a complete MPLS overhaul, but based on Talari’s
ability to demonstrate uptime stats the company opted instead for
leveraging 100 Mbps Internet connections using SD-WAN,” says Allen Look,
CIO, SI Group. “We created a hybrid WAN using SD-WAN and a 2 Mbps MPLS
connection for added QoE with the most performance-sensitive apps. This
helped the firm save up to 80 percent of network costs by choosing 100
Mbps Internet,” added Look.
Typically, MPLS connections run 50 to 400 times more expensive per bit
than Internet connections. SI Group is realizing substantial operational
cost savings and expects that the savings will continue. “Internet
pricing is trending down while MPLS stays at the same high price,” notes
Look.
SI Group staffers globally benefit with a Talari failsafe SD-WAN
offering a resilient network that ensures they can work effectively
without gaps in communication due to MPLS outages. With the addition of
a reliable hybrid MPLS plus Internet SD-WAN solution, SI Group measured
network uptime increasing from 90 percent to 99.99 percent.
SI Group leverages Talari analytics and diagnostics engine to
demonstrate that the Internet usually is vastly better at handling their
traffic than MPLS. “The failsafe-enabled SD-WAN Internet connections
were consistently faster and had less jitter than MPLS,” says Look.
