Talari Wins INTERNET TELEPHONY 2018 SD-WAN “Product of the Year” Award

Talari Networks – the leader in failsafe SD-WANs™ – announced today it
has won the INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN
“Product of the Year” award. INTERNET TELEPHONY
editors chose Talari based on the solution’s ability to demonstrate the
innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking
tools driving the rapidly expanding SD-WAN market. The award is based on
the same Talari failsafe technology delivering MPLS-class high
availability and high QoE (Quality of Experience) predictable
application performance that also factored into Talari’s
recent NSS Labs “Recommended” testing honors.
Talari’s enterprise-class, Failsafe
SD-WAN solution provides high QoE for both TCP-based apps and
real-time apps like VoIP and video conferencing – and delivers this
reliable, predictable performance whether built on a hybrid MPLS plus
Internet WAN fabric, or a WAN made up only of Internet connections.
Continuing the commitment to QoE, customers consistently give Talari
world-class marks for user experience, with a 90+ Net Promoter Score
(NPS). NPS measures a customer's willingness to recommend a company,
gauging customer satisfaction and loyalty, and is calculated on a scale
of -100 to +100. According to an article in
Inc. magazine, an NPS score above 0 is considered good, above 50 is
excellent, and above 70 is world-class. The NPS score is also viewed as
a key indicator of revenue growth potential.
"We’re honored to win the 2018 INTERNET
TELEPHONY SD-WAN ‘Product of the Year’ award,” said Talari
Co-Founder and CMO Andy Gottlieb. "Customers value Talari’s SD-WAN
capabilities in ensuring their businesses avoid downtime or poor
application performance as they seek to leverage inexpensive Internet
connections to augment and/or replace their MPLS
WAN, in order to lower costs, increase bandwidth and improve cloud
access."
About Talari
Talari is the leader in Failsafe SD-WANs™ that deliver both MPLS-class
high availability and high QoE (Quality of Experience) predictable
application performance for both TCP-based apps and real-time apps like
VoIP and videoconferencing, whether built on a hybrid MPLS plus Internet
WAN fabric, or a WAN comprised of only Internet connections. Talari
technology delivers a multi-link WAN with 50 - 400 times more bandwidth
per dollar, WAN cost reductions of 40% - 80%, and greater network
reliability and superior application QoE than any single MPLS network.
Talari is deployed in over 500 customers in more than 9,000 locations in
over 40 countries, and boasts a 90+ NPS (Net Promoter Score). For more
information, visit www.talari.com.
