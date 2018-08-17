Talari Wins INTERNET TELEPHONY 2018 SD-WAN “Product of the Year” Award

Enterprise-class Failsafe SD-WAN Technology and Industry-Leading Net Promoter Score Keys to Securing Award

Talari Networks – the leader in failsafe SD-WANs™ – announced today it has won the INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN “Product of the Year” award. INTERNET TELEPHONY editors chose Talari based on the solution’s ability to demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools driving the rapidly expanding SD-WAN market. The award is based on the same Talari failsafe technology delivering MPLS-class high availability and high QoE (Quality of Experience) predictable application performance that also factored into Talari’s recent NSS Labs “Recommended” testing honors.

Talari’s enterprise-class, Failsafe SD-WAN solution provides high QoE for both TCP-based apps and real-time apps like VoIP and video conferencing – and delivers this reliable, predictable performance whether built on a hybrid MPLS plus Internet WAN fabric, or a WAN made up only of Internet connections.

Continuing the commitment to QoE, customers consistently give Talari world-class marks for user experience, with a 90+ Net Promoter Score (NPS). NPS measures a customer's willingness to recommend a company, gauging customer satisfaction and loyalty, and is calculated on a scale of -100 to +100. According to an article in Inc. magazine, an NPS score above 0 is considered good, above 50 is excellent, and above 70 is world-class. The NPS score is also viewed as a key indicator of revenue growth potential.

"We’re honored to win the 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN ‘Product of the Year’ award,” said Talari Co-Founder and CMO Andy Gottlieb. "Customers value Talari’s SD-WAN capabilities in ensuring their businesses avoid downtime or poor application performance as they seek to leverage inexpensive Internet connections to augment and/or replace their MPLS WAN, in order to lower costs, increase bandwidth and improve cloud access."

About Talari

Talari is the leader in Failsafe SD-WANs™ that deliver both MPLS-class high availability and high QoE (Quality of Experience) predictable application performance for both TCP-based apps and real-time apps like VoIP and videoconferencing, whether built on a hybrid MPLS plus Internet WAN fabric, or a WAN comprised of only Internet connections. Talari technology delivers a multi-link WAN with 50 - 400 times more bandwidth per dollar, WAN cost reductions of 40% - 80%, and greater network reliability and superior application QoE than any single MPLS network. Talari is deployed in over 500 customers in more than 9,000 locations in over 40 countries, and boasts a 90+ NPS (Net Promoter Score). For more information, visit www.talari.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

