Talaris Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

09/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies that have the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients, announced today that CEO Scott Requadt will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 2-4 in Carlsbad, California.

Talaris is developing an investigational, allogeneic cell therapy to induce or restore patients’ immune tolerance by establishing a stable, chimeric immune system comprised of both donor and recipient cells. Phase 2 data have shown that this therapy can durably free a significant proportion of living donor kidney transplant recipients from all chronic immunosuppression by about 12 months after their transplant, without rejection of their transplanted organ.

The following are specific details regarding Talaris’ company presentation at the conference:

Event: 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Time: 4:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: Cognate Bioservices Ballroom, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

A live video webcast of all company presentations will be available at: http://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast and will also be published on the conference website shortly after the event.

Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders. Talaris was founded on technology discovered and developed by Dr. Suzanne Ildstad and operates its own cell processing facility in Louisville, KY. Talaris is backed by leading life sciences investors Blackstone Life Sciences, Longitude Capital and Qiming Venture Partners USA and maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA and Louisville, KY. www.TalarisTx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
