Talen Energy Supply, LLC : Announces Cash Tender Offer to Purchase $200 Million of its $2.1 Billion Outstanding Unsecured Debt Securities

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Supply, LLC (the " Company " or " Talen Energy Supply ") announced today that it has commenced tender offers (the " Tender Offers ") to purchase for cash upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) up to an aggregate purchase price of $200,000,000 (excluding unpaid interest from the applicable last interest payment date to, but not including, the applicable settlement date (subject to increase or decrease by the Company in its sole discretion, the " Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount ")) of its approximately $2.1 billion outstanding unsecured debt securities, consisting of its 6.000% Senior Notes due 2036 (the " 2036 Notes "), 7.000% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2027 (the " 2027 Notes "), 6.500% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (the " 2024 Notes "), 6.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (the " 2025 Notes "), 10.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the " 2026 Notes "), 4.600% Senior Notes due 2021 (the " 2021 Notes "), 4.625% Senior Notes due 2019 (the " 2019 Notes ") and 9.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the " 2022 Notes " and, together with the 2036 Notes, the 2027 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2025 Notes, the 2026 Notes, the 2021 Notes and the 2019 Notes, the " Securities "). The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers:









Dollars per $1,000 Principal

Amount of Securities













Title of

Security CUSIP/ISIN

Number Principal

Amount

Outstanding Acceptance

Priority

Level Tender Offer

Consideration(1) Early

Tender

Payment(1) Total

Consideration(1)(2) 6.000%

Senior

Notes due

2036 (the

"2036

Notes") 69352JAK3 US69352JAK34 $200,418,000 1 $480.00 $50.00 $530.00 6.500%

Senior

Guaranteed

Notes due

2024 87422VAC2 US87422VAC28 USU8302WAB01 $98,057,000 2 $675.00 $50.00 $725.00 7.000%

Senior

Guaranteed

Notes due

2027 87422VAD0



US87422VAD01



$29,358,000 3 $680.00 $50.00 $730.00 6.500%

Senior

Notes due

2025 87422VAA6 US87422VAA61 $600,000,000 4 $720.00 $50.00 $770.00 10.500%

Senior

Notes due

2026 87422VAE8 US87422VAE83 USU8302WAC83 USU8302WAD66 $625,000,000 5 $855.00 $50.00 $905.00 4.600%

Senior

Notes due

2021 69352JAN7 US69352JAN72 $154,948,000 6 $880.00 $50.00 $930.00 4.625%

Senior

Notes due

2019 74966NAA4 US74966NAA46 USU7501NAA38 $16,857,000 7 $955.00 $50.00 $1,005.00 9.500%

Senior

Notes due

2022 87422VAB4 US87422VAB45 USU8302WAA28 $400,000,000 8 $960.00 $50.00 $1,010.00













(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase (2) Includes Early Tender Payment

Talen Energy Supply intends to fund the purchase of the Securities with borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The Company may repay a portion of its revolving credit facility borrowings over time through a combination of potential sources, including among other things, cash generated from operating activities, working capital initiatives, asset sales, or refinancing alternatives. The Tender Offers are subject to the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Such conditions may be waived by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. Any waiver of a condition by the Company will not constitute a waiver of any other condition.

Subject to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount and proration, the amount of a series of Securities that is purchased in the Tender Offers will be based on the order of priority (the " Acceptance Priority Level ") for such series of Securities set forth in the table above. The Tender Offers are not contingent upon the tender of any minimum principal amount of Securities and the purchase of one series of Securities is not conditioned on the purchase of any other series of Securities.

This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Tender Offers, which are contained in the offer to purchase for cash, dated January 2, 2019 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the " Offer to Purchase "). The Company refers investors to the Offer to Purchase for the complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offers.

The Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 30, 2019 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the " Expiration Date "), unless earlier terminated.

The " Total Consideration " for each $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 15, 2019 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the " Early Tender Date ") and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers will be the applicable total consideration for such series of Securities set forth in the table above, which is inclusive of an amount in cash equal to the amounts set forth in the table above under the heading "Early Tender Payment" (the " Early Tender Payment "). Holders of Securities (collectively, the " Holders ") who validly tender their Securities after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date will only be eligible to receive an amount equal to the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Payment (the " Tender Offer Consideration ").

Tendered Securities may be withdrawn from the Tender Offers at or prior to, but not after, 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 15, 2019.

Subject to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount and proration, all Securities tendered at or before the Early Tender Date having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted before any Securities tendered at or before the Early Tender Date having a lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted, and all Securities validly tendered after the Early Tender Date having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted before any Securities tendered after the Early Tender Date having a lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted in the Tender Offers. However, if the Tender Offers are not fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Date, subject to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount, Securities tendered at or before the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase in priority to Securities tendered after the Early Tender Date, even if such Securities tendered after the Early Tender Date have a higher Acceptance Priority Level than Securities tendered prior to the Early Tender Date. If there are sufficient remaining funds to purchase some, but not all, of the Securities of any series, the amount of Securities purchased in that series may be subject to proration.

Following the completion of the Tender Offers, the Company or its affiliates may purchase additional Securities in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, through tender or exchange offers, or otherwise, or the applicable issuer may redeem Securities that the issuer is permitted to redeem pursuant to their terms. The Company is not obligated to redeem any Securities that are not tendered and accepted in the Tender Offers.

Information Relating to the Tender Offers

The Offer to Purchase for all of the Securities is being distributed to Holders beginning today. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is the Dealer Manager for the Tender Offers. Investors with questions regarding the Tender Offers may contact Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at (212) 325-2476 (New York) or (800) 820-1653 (U.S. toll free). Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the tender agent for the Tender Offers. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and any related offer documents may be obtained by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corporation by phone at (212) 430-3774 (New York) or (866) 794-2200 (toll-free) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

None of the Company, its sole member, their indirect parent company, Talen Energy Corporation, or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, shareholders and members, the dealer manager, the tender agent or the trustee with respect to the Securities is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender any Securities in response to any of the Tender Offers. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Securities, and, if so, the principal amount of Securities to tender.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the Securities and the Tender Offers do not constitute offers to buy or the solicitation of offers to sell Securities in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offers or solicitations are unlawful. The full details of the Tender Offers, including complete instructions on how to tender Securities, are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase because it will contain important information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to complete any of the Tender Offers and reduce its outstanding indebtedness. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Supply is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation companies in North America. The Company owns or controls approximately 15,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well-developed, structured wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. For more information, visit www.talenenergy.com.

Investor Contacts

Stacey Peterson

Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Head of Investor Relations

Stacey.Peterson@talenenergy.com

Ryan Koren

Senior Manager, Investor Relations and FP&A

610-601-0477

Ryan.Koren@talenenergy.com

