Talend Connect Europe 2019: Advance your Data Journey

Save the date!

Talend Connect will be back in London and Paris in October. Join Talend executives, data experts, and thought leaders to discover new paths for delivering trusted data at speed.

Talend will welcome customers, partners, and influencers to its annual company conference, Talend Connect, taking place in two cities, London and Paris, in October. A must-attend event for business decision makers, CIOs, data scientists, chief architects, and developers, Talend Connect will share innovative approaches to cloud integration and data integrity, such as streaming data, data governance, DevOps, CI/CD, serverless, API, containers and data processing in the cloud.

« Reserve your spot for Talend Connect 2019: Coming to London and Paris »

Hear Stories from World Class Customers

Talend customers from different industries including AstraZeneca, L'Oréal, Hermes Parcelnet and Kiloutou will go on stage to explain how they are using Talend's solutions to achieve data and business excellence, deliver optimum customer experience and drive industry innovation. Our customers now see making faster decisions and monetizing data as a strategic competitive advantage. They are faced with the opportunity and challenge of having more data than ever spread across a growing range of environments, that change at an increasing speed, combined with the pressure to manage this growing complexity whilst simultaneously reduce operational costs.

At Talend Connect attendees can learn how Talend customers leverage more data across more environments, bridge the gap between IT and business departments to put more data to work and enable more informed and impactful business decisions.

Uniper: Building a Digital Platform for the Data Economy.

Talend Data Master Awards

The winners of the Talend Data Master Awards will be announced at Talend Connect London. Talend Data Master Awards is a program designed to highlight and reward the most innovative uses of Talend solutions. The winners will be selected based on a range of criteria including market impact and innovation, project scale and complexity as well as the overall business value achieved.

« Meet Last Year's Talend Data Masters Award Winners »

Shaping the Future of Cloud Integration

Talend Connect provides an ideal opportunity to discover the leading innovations and best practices of cloud integration and to learn how Talend is changing the game for data integration and management to deliver trusted data at speed across your organization. Attendees will also learn about Talend's roadmap and discover new product features and enhancements to support organizations' digital transformation journey.

Special Thanks to Our Sponsors

Talend Connect benefits from the support of partners including Snowflake, Databricks, Datalytyx, Microsoft, Accenture, Business&Decision and Orange Business Service, CIMT AG, Hardis Group, Keyrus, Jems Group, Micropole, Virstusa, DataValue Consulting, Smile, VO2 Group and Ysance.

We are looking forward to welcoming users, customers, partners and all the members of the community to Talend Connect in London and Paris!