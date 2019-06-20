Log in
Talend : Names Frank Thomas EMEA Head of Channels and Alliances

06/20/2019

Thomas to Extend Partner Ecosystem and Drive Greater Business through Value-Add and Cloud-First Partners

Redwood City, CA and Bonn, Germany - June 20, 2019 -

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced Frank Thomas has been hired as European Head of Partners. In his role, Frank Thomas will be responsible for increasing Talend's market reach by growing its partner ecosystem and reinforcing strategic partnerships in Europe.

Talend is committed to helping organizations get trusted data at speed, addressing complex integration challenges in the cloud -- from ingestion to distribution. Having a strong ecosystem of partners is thus a strategic priority. With their industry, technology and regional expertise, partners are key to support Talend's growth in Europe and demand for Talend's solutions, including cloud integration and data governance offerings.

Data Management Experience

With over 20 years of experience in the data industry, Frank Thomas joins Talend from Uniserv, where he held various positions, including VP of Sales and Global Alliances Director. His previous experience includes global and European sales executive roles at Reuters and Informatica, providing him with a full breadth of expertise across the European cloud, data governance, data management and analytics industry from both a direct and partner sales perspective.

Strengthening a Partner Ecosystem

'Frank will be a key driver to reinforce Talend's partner ecosystem in Europe, developing and strengthening strategic partnerships as well as establishing Talend as the strategic integration platform to support organizations' data projects,' said Rolf Heimes, Head of Global Channel and Alliances, Talend. 'With strong experience in data management and cloud integration areas, Frank will help us support Talend's growth in Europe, as well as the success of our partners and customers.'

'Talend's unified suite for data integration and data integrity is unique and is perfectly designed to meet the new challenges organizations face as part of their digital transformation journey,' Thomas said. 'Talend's commitment to its partner ecosystem enables customers to leverage the company's innovations and get trusted data at speed for greater business results.'

Talend's Global Partner Program is designed to help VARs, systems integrators and distributors add value to customers looking to solve the complex challenges of cloud and big data integration using Talend's technology and expert support.

Disclaimer

Talend SA published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:33:02 UTC
