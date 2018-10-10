Talend : New Talend APAC Cloud Data Infrastructure Now Available!

As businesses in the primary economic hubs in Asia such as Tokyo, Banglore, Sydney and Singapore are growing at a historical level, they are moving to the cloud like never before. For those companies, their first and foremost priority is to fully leverage the value of their data while meeting strict local data residency, governance, and privacy requirements. Therefore, keeping data in a cloud data center that's on the other side of the globe simply won't be enough.

That's why Talend is launching a new cloud data infrastructure in Japan, in addition to its US data center and the EU data center across Frankfurt and Dublin, in a secure and highly scalable Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment, to allow APAC customers to get cloud data integration and data management services closer to where the data is stored. This is most beneficial to local enterprise businesses and foreign companies who have plans to open up offices in the local region.

There are several benefits Talend Cloud customers can expect from this launch.

Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Adoption

Whether your cloud-first strategy is about modernizing legacy IT infrastructure, leveraging a hybrid cloud architecture, or building a multiple cloud platform, Talend new APAC cloud data infrastructure will allow your transition to the cloud become more seamless. With a Talend Cloud instance independently available in APAC, companies can build a cloud data lake or a cloud data warehouse for faster, more scalable and more agile analytics with more ease.

More Robust Performance

For customers who are using Talend Cloud services in the Asia Pacific, this new cloud data infrastructure will lead to faster extract, transform and load time despite of the data volume. Additionally, it will boost performance for customers using AWS services such as Amazon EMR, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Aurora and Amazon DynamoDB.

Increased Data Security with Proximity

Maintaining data within the local region means the data do not have to make a long trip outside of the immediate area, which can reduce the risk of data security breaches at rest, in transit, and in use and ease companies' worries about security measures.

Reduced Compliance and Operational Risks

Because the new data infrastructure offers an instance of Talend Cloud that is deployed independently from the US or the EU, companies can maintain higher standards regarding their data stewards, data privacy, and operational best practices.

For Japan customers, they are likely to be better compliant with Japan's stringent data privacy and security standards. In the case of industry and government regulation adjustments, Talend Cloud customers would still be able to maintain flexibility and agility to keep up with the changes.

If you are a Talend customer, you will soon have the opportunity to migrate your site to the new APAC data center. Log in or contact your account manager for more information.

Not a current Talend Cloud customers? Test drive Talend Cloud for 30 days free of charge or learn how Talend Cloud can help you connect your data from 900+ data sources to deliver big data cloud analytics instantly.