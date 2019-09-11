Log in
Talend : The University of Sydney uses data to drive better decision making

09/11/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Universities generate enormous amounts of data that are used for a plethora of reasons, including planning and management of revenue and donations, fees, growth and development; institutional reporting to the government; and tracking progress towards achieving goals.

The University of Sydney is regularly ranked among the top research universities in Australia and the top 50 universities worldwide. With over 70,000 students and 7,500 staff, the University generates vast quantities of data that can be harnessed to drive informed decision-making to support the institution's future success. More than 2,000 staff at the University regularly interact with institutional data.

A new data and analytics environment

As data was sometimes siloed in departments and faculties, data analysis was slow and inconsistent.

Recognising the importance of bringing together their 12 sources of data to support future decision making, the team embarked on a three-year plan to establish a Modern Data Environment (MDE) consisting of Cloudera's Apache Hadoop distribution running on AWS infrastructure. The University also chose Talend Cloud for its ability to move high volumes of data sources into the cloud quickly, enabling to explore and innovate faster without significant transformation upfront.

A true analytics partner

This has strengthened their ability to partner on analytics projects across the University. One project involved the provision of hot data to support real-time learning analytics. Another project involved collaborating with the University's Library to understand how resources such as online journals and databases are being used by students and academic staff. The team were able to use the MDE to measure the role the library plays in supporting students' education, as well as to provide data-driven insights that influence aspects such as the future resources the library may procure and its engagement with the wider University community.

2 billion records and 12 Data sources

The University of Sydney chose Talend Cloud for its ability to move high volumes of data sources into AWS cloud quickly, enabling to explore and innovate faster.

Disclaimer

Talend SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 16:11:05 UTC
