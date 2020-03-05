Log in
Talent Property : MONTHLY RETURN

03/05/2020 | 06:38am EST

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

29 / 02 / 2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Talent Property Group Limited

Date Submitted

5 / March / 2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00760

Description :

Ordinary

Par value

No. of ordinary

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 125,000,000,000

HK$0.004

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

125,000,000,000

HK$0.004

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

No. of ordinary

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Par value

No. of preference

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Par value

No. of other

(State

Authorised share capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$500,000,000.00

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes of

(1)

(2)

shares

shares

10,293,136,554

-

10,293,136,554

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

option scheme

of issuer issued

of issuer which

including EGM

during the month

may be issued

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

pursuant thereto

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

as at close of the

class of shares

month

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

-

-

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

shares of

No. of new shares

issuer issued

of issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant thereto as

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

at close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

thereto

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

issued during

which may be

the month

issued pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

Amount at close

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

of the month

1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including

Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

1.

shares (Note 1)

2.

( / / )

shares (Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

10.

Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Lee Wai Kuen

Title: Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Talent Property Group Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 11:37:06 UTC
