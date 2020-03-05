Talent Property : MONTHLY RETURN

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
29 / 02 / 2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Talent Property Group Limited
Date Submitted
5 / March / 2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00760
Description :
Ordinary
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month 125,000,000,000
HK$0.004
HK$500,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
125,000,000,000
HK$0.004
HK$500,000,000.00
(2) Stock code :
Description :
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Par value
No. of preference
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Par value
No. of other
|
(State
Authorised share capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
HK$500,000,000.00
currency) :
For Main Board and GEM listed is
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes of
(1)
(2)
shares
shares
10,293,136,554
-
10,293,136,554
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
No. of new shares
|
of issuer issued
|
during the month
|
pursuant thereto
class of shares
|
1.
-
|
|
shares
(Note 1)
2.
|
|
shares
(Note 1)
3.
|
|
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
(Preference shares)
|
(Other class)
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
shares of
|
|
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
No. of new
|
|
|
pursuant
|
Class and description
outstanding
1.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
3.
4.
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
|
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
thereto
|
1.
shares (Note 1)
shares (Note 1)
|
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
|
(Preference shares)
|
(Other class)
|
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
during the
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto
|
Type of Issue
Class of shares issuable
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
2.
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
3.
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
4.
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
No. of new
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
during the
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
5.
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Cancellation date :
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
Class
|
7.
|
Redemption date :
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
8.
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
No. of new
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
during the
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
9.
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
10.
|
Issue and allotment
|
(Please specify)
|
|
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
N/A
(2)
|
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by: Lee Wai Kuen
Title: Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
-
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
-
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
Talent Property Group Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 11:37:06 UTC