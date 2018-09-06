Talentegy Adds Employer Review Monitoring to Their Talent Analytics and Engagement Platform

WILMINGTON, NC AND SEATTLE, WA , Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talentegy , the award-winning talent analytics and engagement platform designed to help HR teams optimize candidate and employee experience, today announced the launch of Employer Review Monitoring. The new feature will allow Talent leaders to consolidate, monitor and analyze their profile and company ratings with the industry’s leading employer review sites.

Employer reviews and employee review sites are an invaluable resource for job-seekers. They are often the first place a candidate begins to engage with a company’s employer brand, learn about its culture, and what it is like to work for the organization. And like it or not, these Employer Review sites do carry some significant weight as it relates to a candidate’s willingness to apply, interview, refer or ultimately accept an offer with a company.

The transparency that these Employer Review sites provide makes it critically important for recruiting teams to monitor them on a regular basis. According to The Talent Board, the first non-profit research organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, and their latest Candidate Experience Report revealed up to 80 percent of candidates will share their positive experiences with your company and over 60 percent will share their negative experiences with their inner circles. This trend continues to increase year over year across all social media, but more predominantly on Employer Review sites which also now track Interview Reviews as well. A negative impression can mean a potential loss of revenue for consumer-based businesses and referral networks for all companies or whether future-fit and silver-medalist candidates apply again.

“Most HR teams don’t have the time or dedicated resources to continuously analyze every element of the social landscape, especially every review made about their company on multiple review sites,” said Dwaine Maltais, CEO of Talentegy. “With Employer Review Monitoring, companies gain a powerful new tool to help monitor, visualize and analyze their own ratings and those of their competition.”

Under the same Measure, Alert and Plan framework as Talentegy’s flagship offering, users will be alerted via text or email when a company’s score has been positively or negatively impacted and will be able to view company and competitor analysis from a series of dashboards.

Other benefits include:

Talentegy Index Score – Monitoring Employer Review sites on a daily or weekly basis is not only time consuming, it doesn’t provide a unified view of the data comparisons. The Talentegy Index Score is an amalgamation of a company’s key ratings across multiple channels, including individual scores.

– Monitoring Employer Review sites on a daily or weekly basis is not only time consuming, it doesn’t provide a unified view of the data comparisons. The Talentegy Index Score is an amalgamation of a company’s key ratings across multiple channels, including individual scores. Historical Reporting – Companies can access data for a designated timeframe, as well as track them over longer periods of time to undercover trends or easily log impact events. It is extremely powerful to have historical data beyond the day-to-day visibility provided by most sites today and in far more granularity. Users can also download and export the information into Excel, PDF or PowerPoint formats for easy sharing with their team.

– Companies can access data for a designated timeframe, as well as track them over longer periods of time to undercover trends or easily log impact events. It is extremely powerful to have historical data beyond the day-to-day visibility provided by most sites today and in far more granularity. Users can also download and export the information into Excel, PDF or PowerPoint formats for easy sharing with their team. Benchmarking and Competitive Intelligence – Companies can also track their reputation against those of their competitors whether that is an industry vertical or talent driven. They can easily compare how they rank against their direct business competitors, or just as importantly, those for whom they compete with for high demand talent skillsets.

– Companies can also track their reputation against those of their competitors whether that is an industry vertical or talent driven. They can easily compare how they rank against their direct business competitors, or just as importantly, those for whom they compete with for high demand talent skillsets. Automated Recommendations – The Talentegy dashboard provides an easy to understand heatmap style reporting grid and highlights where a company may be excelling or where improvement areas should be made.

– The Talentegy dashboard provides an easy to understand heatmap style reporting grid and highlights where a company may be excelling or where improvement areas should be made. Predictive Models – Companies will be able to model future performance scores using built in predictive analytics that are specifically tuned using ratings data and input from other impactful sources.

To get a demo of the product, visit Talentegy at the HR Technology Conference , September 11-14, Booth #428BJ.

ABOUT TALENTEGY

Talentegy offers a revolutionary new cloud-based Talent Experience Management TM (TxM) and Analytics platform designed to help HR teams monitor and optimize their candidate and employee experience. Providing a sophisticated but easy-to-use analytics engine, Talentegy sits on top of an organization’s existing HR technology stack to identify where issues are causing frustration, conversion drop-off or user dissatisfaction combined with powerful tools to help resolve them. Talentegy offers a host of experience tools covering journey, sourcing and system analytics, along with feedback and surveys, and recently launched a Chatbot. Talentegy delivers actionable insights to improve user experience by putting the focus on the greatest impact to a company’s bottom line, its talent. Website | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

