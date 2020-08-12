Log in
Talentnook goes nationwide to offer curriculum support and homeschooling programs for K-12 students this Fall

08/12/2020 | 07:05am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Talentnook, a California based ed-tech start-up, is offering parents and students affordable online homeschooling school curriculum supplement programs that can be started anytime from any location.

Talentnook - your personal guide to learning

With all the reopening uncertainty looming over most of the school districts across the U.S., parents are now embracing alternative and innovative online learning pods, microschooling, and homeschooling to help with their children's academic growth.

With all the reopening uncertainty looming over most of the school districts across the U.S., parents are now embracing alternative and innovative online learning pods, microschooling, and homeschooling to help with their children's academic growth.

Talentnook curriculum support and homeschooling program offers hundreds of courses to supplement students in pre-K through high school. A combination of personalized guidance and adaptive teaching methods by subject matter experts has been the distinctive factor for Talentnook in the fast-growing education niche sector.

Talentnook programs follow the school's curriculum for public school students and the curriculum of choice for the homeschoolers offering a flexible learning schedule, and highly experienced elementary, middle, and high school educators that are ready to supplement and guide the learning needs of assigned students.

The personalized programs are designed by educational experts and their team of tutors to offer individual instruction as well as group sessions for enhanced learning.

With over 6 million students off school for the foreseeable future in California alone, parents have been struggling with juggling childcare, homeschooling, and their own workloads. Talentnook teachers aim to ease the burden from parents by taking on some of the academic stress by helping students progress with the curriculum, ensuring that concepts are understood, and homework is accurately completed over the next few weeks and months.

"We're really working to fit the needs of the family as well as make the whole online learning experience fun and wholesome for students. Our learning programs' overall goal is not just to provide tutors, but to mentor young learners for holistic growth and help them pave a career path," said Sumit Kumar, co-founder of Talentnook.

To learn more, visit: Talentnook - https://talentnook.com/

About Talentnook:

Talentnook(TM) is an online live interactive learning community for students in K-12. It was founded in 2017 to usher in a transformative afterschool learning experience by providing affordable, convenient, and, high-quality personalized neighborhood tutoring to learners.

Talentnook introduces families to local tutors, instructors, and mentors looking to share their knowledge and help educate children across a wide range of subjects and levels. The full range of Talentnook tutors includes high school and college students, working professionals, homemakers, teachers, retired professionals, and more. All tutors are fully vetted and share a passion for mentoring young learners.

Contact us to have any questions answered and to register your child for free trial classes in one of the most affordable curriculum support and homeschooling programs in the US.

For more information, please contact Sumit Kumar at 925-973-8087 or sumit@talentnook.com or visit https://talentnook.com/

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0812s2p-talentnook-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Talentnook

Related link: https://talentnook.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/talentnook-goes-nationwide-to-offer-curriculum-support-and-homeschooling-programs-for-k-12-students-this-fall/

