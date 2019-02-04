Talevation : Expands Strategic Partnership with IBM; Increases Assessments Offerings and Adds IBM Watson AI

Talevation® has expanded their Talent Assessments Platform
(TAP)™ to over 700 online talent assessments. TAP is Talevation’s
cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital marketplace, where
users can self-purchase and self-administer (in a private and secure
manner) validated skills and behavioral talent assessments across a
broad range of job titles, classifications and behavioral criteria. With
the volume of talent assessments now available, Talevation also expanded
their strategic partnership with IBM®, and has now incorporated IBM
Watson™ AI, to help guide users in selecting the right assessments,
for their unique situations.
Scott Abbott, Talevation Managing Partner noted, “Because we now have
such an expansive portfolio of talent assessments - and that traditional
keyword search offers limited results - we anticipated that users may
have difficulty landing on the perfect assessment(s) or know exactly
which assessments to take. In response, we built a chatbot named TAPbot™,
that utilizes IBM Watson Services to deliver a guided experience.
For example, TAPbot might suggest taking the ‘data mining concepts’
assessment, when the user searches for ‘artificial intelligence’. Or for
a specific skills assessment, TAPbot might also recommend certain
behavioral assessments, to complement their skills. These related but
different assessments might be ones our user did not originally
consider. Such self-discovery and support, is at the heart of the TAP
experience.”
In addition to IBM Kenexa Assess on Cloud™ and IBM Watson, TAP
leverages other products and services from the IBM Cloud™,
including: Alert Notification, API Connect, Assistant,
Availability Monitoring, Certificate Manager, Cloudant,
Cloud Foundry, Cloud Functions, Cloud Object Storage,
Continuous Delivery, Discovery, Natural Language
Understanding.
Added Abbott, “TAP provides the most extensive and comprehensive
portfolio of self-service talent assessments available in the market
today. And with the recent addition of TAP U!, our Career
Services Program for schools, students and recent or soon-to-be
graduates - we are excited that TAP can help millions of people earn,
develop and retain rewarding employment.”
About Talevation: Headquartered in Carmel, IN - Talevation
partners with IBM and IBM’s Kenexa Talent Assessments - to provide over
1,000 skills and behavioral talent assessments used to identify, frame,
validate, measure, prove and substantiate the fit and proficiency of
potential and current employees. Talevation helps individuals and
organizations of all sizes, take the guesswork out of their talent
decisions: from hiring the right people, to career development, and
employee engagement. Talevation supports 4,000+ enterprise locations,
which collectively administer over one million individual skills and
behavioral tests, per month.
For information about TAP and Talevation, visit www.talevation.com.
All company and products are the registered trademarks of their
respective companies.
