Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Talisman Mining : Three new FTAs welcome as WTO remains in the quagmire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:28pm EST

'The agreement with Indonesia will provide an opportunity to realise missed opportunities in this growing market. The improvements in trade facilitation are a big plus for Australian and Indonesian companies, and will ensure that we have the economic integration in place to create alternative regional supply chains.

'Hong Kong has always been an important base for Australian companies in Asia. This FTA will lock in commitments in e-commerce rules that will position us to take advantage of trade of the future.

'While Peru isn't currently in our top twenty markets, this agreement will be an essential element in Australia's market diversification strategy and provide a new entry point into South America,' Mr Willox said.

Media enquiries:
Tony Melville - 0419 190 347

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 04:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50pFitbit Black Friday 2019 Deals (Versa 2, Charge 3, Ionic, Alta) Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
BU
11:46pHSBC private banking sees double-digit asset, revenue growth on Asia boost
RE
11:43pLEGACY IRON ORE : Alipay and DaraPay team up for Cambodian tourism
PU
11:38pGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : 9m2019 Results Analysts Briefing 27 November 2019
PU
11:34pFUJITSU : Formulates 'Fujitsu Future Insights - Digital Transformation in Retail'
AQ
11:33pCHINA UPTOWN : Trading halt
PU
11:33pCONCORD NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction disposal of 100% equity interest in tongdao century concord
PU
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :9m2019 results analysts briefing 27 november 2019
PU
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX enhances Securities Borrowing and Lending programme with introduction of variable rates
PU
11:31pGlobal Online On-demand Home Services Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Influence of Digital Media to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
5ISTAR INC. : ISTAR : Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group