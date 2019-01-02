Talix : Expands Company Leadership

Talix, a leading SaaS healthcare information technology company
delivering risk adjustment and quality solutions for value-based care,
has named Bob Hetchler to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales
and Eileen Cassidy Rivera to the position of Vice President of Marketing.
In their new roles, Hetchler and Rivera will report directly to Talix
CEO Dean Stephens and will lead Talix’s sales and marketing strategies
to help clients unlock value in value-based care by utilizing Talix’s
transformative NLP-enabled tools, enabling them to optimize clinical
data, increase coding accuracy, boost efficiency and reduce costs.
Hetchler brings more than 20 years of sales and management experience to
drive growth at both publicly-traded and privately-held healthcare
technology companies. Hetchler comes to Talix from Ciox Health where he
was Senior Vice president of Client Solutions in the payer business.
Previously, Hetchler was Senior Vice President of Client Solutions at
ArroHealth which was acquired by Ciox Health in April 2017. Hetchler
also held leadership roles at Optum, UnitedHealth Group (UHG) and
Silverlink.
Rivera, an award-winning marketing and communications executive, brings
more than 20 years of experience in multiple domains, including
healthcare, technology and government. Prior to joining Talix, Rivera
was Vice President of Marketing at Ciox Health. She held senior
marketing, communications and investor relations leadership roles at
publicly-traded and privately-held companies including Harris Healthcare
Solutions, Vangent, acquired by General Dynamics Information Technology
(GDIT) in 2011 and Electronic Data Systems (EDS) acquired by
Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) in 2008.
“Since our start in 2016, Talix has gained significant traction in
serving the payer and provider markets with its applications to address
the needs of value-based care,” said Stephens. “With this market
traction, it’s time to bolster our talented team of engineers, product
and software developers with proven sales and marketing leadership. As
we kick off 2019, the combination of Bob and Eileen will greatly benefit
our customers and drive Talix to the next level of awareness and success
as the technology leader on the forefront of unlocking value on the
journey toward value-based care.”
Hetchler holds a bachelor of arts from Michigan State University. Rivera
is a graduate of American University and holds a master’s degree in
business administration and a bachelor’s degree in international
studies, also from American University.
