Talix : Expands Company Leadership

Hetchler and Rivera Head Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Talix’s Growth in NLP-Enabled Risk Adjustment and Quality Solutions

Talix, a leading SaaS healthcare information technology company delivering risk adjustment and quality solutions for value-based care, has named Bob Hetchler to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales and Eileen Cassidy Rivera to the position of Vice President of Marketing.

In their new roles, Hetchler and Rivera will report directly to Talix CEO Dean Stephens and will lead Talix’s sales and marketing strategies to help clients unlock value in value-based care by utilizing Talix’s transformative NLP-enabled tools, enabling them to optimize clinical data, increase coding accuracy, boost efficiency and reduce costs.

Hetchler brings more than 20 years of sales and management experience to drive growth at both publicly-traded and privately-held healthcare technology companies. Hetchler comes to Talix from Ciox Health where he was Senior Vice president of Client Solutions in the payer business. Previously, Hetchler was Senior Vice President of Client Solutions at ArroHealth which was acquired by Ciox Health in April 2017. Hetchler also held leadership roles at Optum, UnitedHealth Group (UHG) and Silverlink.

Rivera, an award-winning marketing and communications executive, brings more than 20 years of experience in multiple domains, including healthcare, technology and government. Prior to joining Talix, Rivera was Vice President of Marketing at Ciox Health. She held senior marketing, communications and investor relations leadership roles at publicly-traded and privately-held companies including Harris Healthcare Solutions, Vangent, acquired by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) in 2011 and Electronic Data Systems (EDS) acquired by Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) in 2008.

“Since our start in 2016, Talix has gained significant traction in serving the payer and provider markets with its applications to address the needs of value-based care,” said Stephens. “With this market traction, it’s time to bolster our talented team of engineers, product and software developers with proven sales and marketing leadership. As we kick off 2019, the combination of Bob and Eileen will greatly benefit our customers and drive Talix to the next level of awareness and success as the technology leader on the forefront of unlocking value on the journey toward value-based care.”

Hetchler holds a bachelor of arts from Michigan State University. Rivera is a graduate of American University and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in international studies, also from American University.

About Talix

Talix is a leading SaaS healthcare information technology company delivering risk adjustment and quality solutions to help providers and payers succeed in value-based healthcare. Our applications leverage purpose built natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and advanced patient data analytics to transform complex data into actionable intelligence that drives improved efficiency and accuracy—leading to better patient outcomes, more accurate reimbursements and improved efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.talix.com or follow @TalixHealth on Twitter.

