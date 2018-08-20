Talk introduces environmental protection initiatives (8/20/18 1:20 PM)

Initiatives to protect the green planet towards a sustainable development environment were introduced at a talk held by the Live & Learn Centre in collaboration with the French Cultural Centre (L'Espace) in Hanoi on August 19.

Director of the Live & Learn Centre Do Van Nguyet said that the talk was held in the framework of the USAID's Clean Air Green Cities project, aiming to promoting initiatives and solutions among children, youths, communities, and locals impacted by air and environmental pollution in Hanoi.

Sharing his initiative to classify domestic waste, Nguyen Ba Hung, a student from Alfred Nobel school, said that an average of 6,500 tonnes of rubbish are dumped every day, resulting in critical impacts to both environment and residents' health.

Rotting trash classification and treatment will help people live in harmony with the environment, Hung explained.

Meanwhile, Le Phuong Tra, head of the Les Pas Vets Club, shared her eco-brick production project. She noticed that they are plastic bottles stuffed solid with non-biological waste to create reusable building blocks, and this is one of the effective ways to handle domestic waste.

In Guatemala, 116 schools have been built from eco-bricks since 2009 as part of an inspirational and regenerative campaign against rubbish. All of the works have shown high endurance, she said.

The forum served as a bridge to connect the youths who have made concerted efforts in concretising their initiatives to protect the environment, and make positive impacts on the community.

Source: VOV