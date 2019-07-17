TalkTalk, buoyed by strong fibre demand, reiterates outlook

TalkTalk, which competes with BT, Sky and Virgin Media, said 70% of new consumer customers took fibre in the first quarter, helping to also lift the average revenue it gets from each user.

"Our full-year 2020 guidance of strong EBITDA (core earnings) growth remains unchanged, underpinned by accelerated fibre penetration and our cost reduction plans," it said.

