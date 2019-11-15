Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TalkTalk says FibreNation sale stalled after Labour broadband pledge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:21am EST
A woman carries her phone as she passes a branded logo outside the Talktalk headquarters in London

British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Friday that a deal to sell its FibreNation business had stalled after the opposition Labour Party announced a plan to create a "British Broadband" public service.

Labour's plan would bring part of telecoms provider BT back into state ownership if it won Britain's December 12 election.

TalkTalk said it was still in discussions with interested parties regarding its FibreNation business.

"Our discussions are very advanced, and yes, the news overnight of course is making everybody in the sector pause and consider," Chief Executive Tristia Harrison told Reuters.

"We were really close, really close, but I think something of this sort that is in the news, obviously everybody is pausing, considering, digesting and working out what it means."

TalkTalk launched FibreNation last year and said it would connect 60,000 more homes in northern England with fibre, underlining its ambition to build its own ultrafast network reaching three million customers after it abandoned a plan to team up with M&G Prudential.

Sky News reported that CityFibre Holdings nearly signed a deal to acquire FibreNation on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre has network projects in more than 50 cities, with the aim of connecting 5 million homes with fibre connections.

Broadband companies in the UK have been looking to take advantage of a plan pledged by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "end the digital divide" through the rollout of full fibre broadband by 2025.

Labour's plan, announced late on Thursday, was not directly addressed by TalkTalk in interim results the firm published on Friday.

The group reported a 14% increase in like-for-like earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and reiterated its earnings outlook for the year.

"We're pleased that our clear strategy to accelerate customer growth in Fibre broadband while also reducing costs has led to a significant increase in profitability in the first half," CEO Harrison said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $63.00 a barrel Thursday, 14 November 2019
PU
03:25aMETALS EXPLORATION : Quarterly Update To 30 September 2019
PU
03:21aTalkTalk says FibreNation sale stalled after Labour broadband pledge
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Construction costs for roads and bridges decreased in October 2019 in annual comparison
PU
03:15aINFLATION DECREASED TO 1.1% IN OCTOBER 2019 (HICP : 1.0%)
PU
03:10aBOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Annual Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
03:10aRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : 2019 MONETARY POLICY CONFERENCE - Cryptocurrencies and Monetary Policy in Malawi
PU
03:10aBREAKER RESOURCES NL : completes placement to US fund
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2Stocks cheered by trade deal hopes but caution prevails
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
5Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group