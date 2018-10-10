Talkdesk Brings Together World Class Customer Experience Leaders at Opentalk18

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, the enterprise contact center platform, today announced the full conference agenda and themes for its premier customer experience event; Opentalk18, Magic Moments: Amazing Customer Experiences, taking place November 7-8 at Pier 48 in San Francisco, CA. This annual event brings together more than 100 speakers and 5,000 attendees for a thought-provoking customer experience discussion and industry conference. Opentalk18 features over 50 sessions designed for sales, customer service, and customer experience professionals to learn best practices and trends from their peers and thought-leaders.





“Opentalk offers an opportunity for sales and customer service professionals to gather and learn from expert speakers and network with like-minded and passionate peers,” said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. “Customer experience has become the key differentiator for both disruptive and established companies. Our objective with Opentalk is to go beyond the typical user conference and offer an industry conference where professional can hone their craft, stay ahead of trends and leverage best practices from customer experience leaders.”





A sample of speakers confirmed to share their knowledge and expertise at Opentalk18 include:

Catherine Blackmore, Head of SaaS Customer Success at Oracle

Jeanne Bliss, Author, Founder and CEO of Customer Bliss

Tiffani Bova, Author and Global, Customer Growth, Sales and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce

Russ Hearl, Head of Sales, Cloud Apps at Google

Ari Hoffman, Head of Customer Success Marketing at MindTouch

Brad Olson, Senior Vice President, Member Experience at Peloton





Opentalk18 opening keynote session will feature noted speaker on customer experience and leadership, Nicolle Paradise. Paradise is a Top 25 Customer Success Influencer, one of 7 Influential Women in Customer Success You Should Be Following, Head of Audience Experience at TEDxSanFrancisco, Senior Director of Customer Experience - Strategy at ADP, and explorer of all seven continents.





Opentalk18 includes three session tracks for attendees to choose between Customer Experience, Service, and Sales. Additionally, Opentalk18 will feature a Women in CX panel discussion and luncheon on November 7. Panelists include:

Kalpana Chandrasekhar, Vice President, Customer Experience at HotelTonight

Marlene Summers, Vice President, Customer Support Services and Community at Zuora





Please visit the Opentalk18 website for a detailed view of the agenda, FAQs, complete roster of speakers and registration information. Request a demo to earn a free ticket to Opentalk18.







Additional Information

Learn more about Opentalk18

Request a demo to earn a free ticket to Opentalk18

Follow @Talkdesk on Twitter

Connect with Talkdesk on LinkedIn





About Talkdesk





Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to make customer experience a competitive advantage. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world with thousands of seats, including IBM, Acxiom and Zumiez rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.





Gavin Gustafson Talkdesk 801-560-0073 gavin.gustafson@talkdesk.com