Talkdesk : Launches Talkdesk : Boost to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Talkdesk Boost eases transition to the cloud by augmenting existing on-premises systems with intelligent, cloud-based contact center applications

Talkdesk, the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas unveiled Talkdesk Boost, a new way to accelerate corporate digital transformation by augmenting existing voice systems with AI-infused, cloud-based contact center applications to boost agent productivity, operational agility, and customer experience.

"The number one driver of digital transformation is to enhance the customer experience," says Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst, ZK Research. "While customer experience typically resides in the contact center, it's critical to modernize in that area. With Talkdesk Boost, Talkdesk has enabled the agent to do more with minimal disruption, while also being able to yield business results."

Companies today need to compete and win on customer experience, but many are held back by legacy on-premises Automatic Call Distributors (ACD) that lack critical capabilities such as a unified agent experience, mobile agent support, digital channels, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software integration and artificial intelligence (AI). Despite the limitations and frustrations of these older, inefficient on-premises systems, many large enterprises and Business Process Outsourcers (BPO) are reluctant to adopt modern cloud-based alternatives. These organizations often have years of investment in these deployments, which still perform core call center functions, and cloud migration may be perceived as too complex, risky or costly.

Talkdesk Boost addresses this growing marketplace dilemma with a win-win approach. Companies can now leverage and strengthen their existing investment in on-premises telephony with modern and intelligent cloud applications to boost agent performance, supervisor productivity, IT agility and customer self-service. Leveraging Talkdesk xConnect to interact with IP-based systems, Talkdesk integrates with legacy ACDs using secure SIP trunk connections to offer companies new features and a comprehensive, customer-centric solution portfolio.

“Talkdesk Boost is a game changer. Our partners can now offer their Avaya and Cisco customers a risk-free way to boost efficiency and customer experience with a set of intelligent cloud-based applications,” said Shane McNamara, executive vice president, Avant Communications.

“Talkdesk Boost offers cloud adopters a coexistence model and progressive transition rather than a ‘rip and replace’ option offered by other cloud contact center providers,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “This newest advancement from Talkdesk enables companies to remain focused on their customers by offering a smooth and simple digital transition, with consistent customer experiences across voice and digital channels.”

Talkdesk Boost provides companies the best of both worlds; the wealth of benefits that come with digital transformation - efficiency, agility, cost savings, ongoing innovation and better customer experience - in a risk-free cloud deployment that protects their legacy ACD investments.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Discovery Education and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

