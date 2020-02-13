Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Talkdesk to Revolutionize Contact Center Industry With 20 Products in First 20 Weeks Of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 09:07am EST

Bold 20-in-20 product introductions from Talkdesk begins with Virtual Agent and culminates at Opentalk 2020, the premier customer experience event of the year

Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced an ambitious release program to dominate the contact center industry by starting 2020 with 20 product introductions in the first 20 weeks. Talkdesk 20-in-20 kicks off with Virtual Agent™, a voice-based/enabled, conversational and intelligent assistant deployed on the voice channel, delivering artificial intelligence (AI) to customer self-service applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005493/en/

Bold 20-in-20 product introductions from Talkdesk begins with Virtual Agent and culminates at Opentalk 2020, the premier customer experience event of the year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bold 20-in-20 product introductions from Talkdesk begins with Virtual Agent and culminates at Opentalk 2020, the premier customer experience event of the year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Talkdesk has built its reputation as an industry disruptor through a rapid pace of innovation that has brought more than 600 features to the market over the past 18 months, including 200 patents in 100 days, which paved the way for the 20-in-20 program. This pace continues as Talkdesk aims to fully reveal an ambitious 20-in-20 plan at Opentalk® 2020, the premier customer experience (CX) event of the year. Talkdesk 20-in-20 will introduce innovative advancements for the CX industry focused on collaboration, customer self-service, customization, digital transformation, employee engagement and proactive communication.

The Talkdesk 20-in-20 program is built on a steady cadence of market-disrupting announcements, concluding in April with significant news, disclosures and celebrations at Opentalk 2020, April 22-23, at Pier 35 in San Francisco. Each year Opentalk brings together dozens of speakers and thousands of attendees for a thought-provoking conference focused on the customer experience industry. Opentalk 2020 attendees are immersed in the insightful viewpoints of innovative leaders and experts driving the customer experience revolution. Featuring two days of sessions designed for CX practitioners, contact center leaders, information technology (IT) professionals and the Talkdesk user community, Opentalk 2020 is the conference to learn best practices and trends from thought-leaders and peers within the CX industry.

“The market is hungry for an alternative to the fragmented solutions available to customer experience buyers today,” said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer, Talkdesk. “Talkdesk 20-in-20 will consistently introduce new products to solve this problem with an end-to-end customer experience solution that sets a new standard for the contact center industry.”

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: Talkdesk unveils #20in20 plan to dominate contact center industry in 2020. Aggressive product announcements from @Talkdesk begin with #VirtualAgent and culminate at #Opentalk2020, the premier customer experience event of the year https://bit.ly/38lvgkY

Social Networks:

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world including 2U, Canon, IBM, Peloton and Trivago, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:29aHART INTERCIVIC : Becomes Increasingly Popular Voting System
BU
09:28aECCO AUTO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:28aWILLIS LEASE FINANCE : Announces Offering of $366.2 Million in Fixed Rate Notes
AQ
09:27aCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Proposal for the privatisation of china agri-industries holdings limited by cofco (hong kong) limited by way of a scheme of arrangement (under section 673 of the companies ordinance) option offer form of acceptance
PU
09:27aWILMINGTON : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
PU
09:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :receipt of legal letter
PU
09:27aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Major transaction - acquisitions of listed securities
PU
09:27aERICSSON : launches AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations
PU
09:27aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 13.02.2020 pbb arranged EUR 99.2 million financing for ARGAN
PU
09:27aPERSTA RESOURCES : Audit & Risk Committee's Terms of Reference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
5GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group