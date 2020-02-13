Talkdesk to Revolutionize Contact Center Industry With 20 Products in First 20 Weeks Of 2020

Bold 20-in-20 product introductions from Talkdesk begins with Virtual Agent and culminates at Opentalk 2020, the premier customer experience event of the year

Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced an ambitious release program to dominate the contact center industry by starting 2020 with 20 product introductions in the first 20 weeks. Talkdesk 20-in-20 kicks off with Virtual Agent™, a voice-based/enabled, conversational and intelligent assistant deployed on the voice channel, delivering artificial intelligence (AI) to customer self-service applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005493/en/

Bold 20-in-20 product introductions from Talkdesk begins with Virtual Agent and culminates at Opentalk 2020, the premier customer experience event of the year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Talkdesk has built its reputation as an industry disruptor through a rapid pace of innovation that has brought more than 600 features to the market over the past 18 months, including 200 patents in 100 days, which paved the way for the 20-in-20 program. This pace continues as Talkdesk aims to fully reveal an ambitious 20-in-20 plan at Opentalk® 2020, the premier customer experience (CX) event of the year. Talkdesk 20-in-20 will introduce innovative advancements for the CX industry focused on collaboration, customer self-service, customization, digital transformation, employee engagement and proactive communication.

The Talkdesk 20-in-20 program is built on a steady cadence of market-disrupting announcements, concluding in April with significant news, disclosures and celebrations at Opentalk 2020, April 22-23, at Pier 35 in San Francisco. Each year Opentalk brings together dozens of speakers and thousands of attendees for a thought-provoking conference focused on the customer experience industry. Opentalk 2020 attendees are immersed in the insightful viewpoints of innovative leaders and experts driving the customer experience revolution. Featuring two days of sessions designed for CX practitioners, contact center leaders, information technology (IT) professionals and the Talkdesk user community, Opentalk 2020 is the conference to learn best practices and trends from thought-leaders and peers within the CX industry.

“The market is hungry for an alternative to the fragmented solutions available to customer experience buyers today,” said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer, Talkdesk. “Talkdesk 20-in-20 will consistently introduce new products to solve this problem with an end-to-end customer experience solution that sets a new standard for the contact center industry.”

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: Talkdesk unveils #20in20 plan to dominate contact center industry in 2020. Aggressive product announcements from @Talkdesk begin with #VirtualAgent and culminate at #Opentalk2020, the premier customer experience event of the year https://bit.ly/38lvgkY

Social Networks:

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world including 2U, Canon, IBM, Peloton and Trivago, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005493/en/