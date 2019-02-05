Talkdesk wins 2019 BIG Innovation Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



Talkdesk is recognized for its Enterprise Cloud Contact Center, utilized by more than 1,400 innovative companies to power their customer interactions. Easily adaptable to changing customer and contact center operational needs, Talkdesk has shown to significantly increase productivity, customer satisfaction and cost saving. By combining enterprise performance with consumer-like ease of use, and offering its customers the reliability of a 100% uptime SLA, Talkdesk empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage.



“This year’s winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Talkdesk as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”



Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.



“We are excited to win a 2019 BIG Innovation Award and proud of all the work the engineering team has done over the year to make Talkdesk solutions indispensable to our customers,” said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. “We see this award as further validation of our leading position in the contact center industry and a positive representation of our customers’ overall enthusiasm for Talkdesk products and services.”

Additional Information

Learn more about the Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center

Follow @Talkdesk on Twitter

Connect with Talkdesk on LinkedIn

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Discovery Education and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Attachment

Gavin Gustafson Talkdesk 801-560-0073 gavin.gustafson@talkdesk.com Chad Torbin Speakeasy Strategies (415) 548-6535 chad@speakeasystrategies.com Maria Jimenez Business Intelligence Group (909) 529-2737 jmaria@bintelligence.com