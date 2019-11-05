Log in
Talkpush Partners with Cronofy to Provide Automated Interview Scheduling

11/05/2019 | 08:32am EST

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automated recruitment software Talkpush has partnered with scheduling experts Cronofy to give candidates and recruiters a better booking experience.

Recruiters can send candidates a link to organize their own interviews, as well as send trackable calendar invites to monitor any changes.

Using the booking link, candidates can select from the recruiters' available slots, or select from the Group Calendar for an on-site interview.

The new feature works with Google, Apple, Outlook.com, Office 365, and Exchange calendars, ensuring that it benefits the maximum number of people.

Recruiters can even organize complex interview sequences. For instance, if a candidate is shortlisted after a phone interview, they'll automatically receive a link to book an in-person interview.

Everything updates in real-time to make sure there are no scheduling conflicts.

"The vision for our UI Elements was for it to work as a seamless part of delivering an exceptional candidate scheduling experience. Talkpush's innovative approach absolutely delivers this and we're delighted to be a part of it," says Adam Bird, Cronofy CEO and co-founder.

Some of the key features include:

  • Complex interview sequences can be automated with a few clicks
  • Candidates can self-schedule their interviews
  • Recruiters can send candidates all the information they need in one calendar invite
  • Recruiters receive meeting reminders of the upcoming interview

"With our new Cronofy integration, we're making recruiters' lives a little bit easier. Automated scheduling, combined with our Group Calendar feature will give us a competitive edge – by allowing candidates to self-schedule and giving recruiters access to more automation." - Max Armbruster, CEO, Talkpush

It's hoped that this integration will help to reduce the 90% of recruiters that have issues with candidate no-shows and the 64% who take two or more days to schedule an interview.

About Cronofy

Cronofy is a high-growth startup that's transforming scheduling to save everyone's time. It provides SaaS businesses with the technology they need to offer best-in-class scheduling to their users. Cronofy's clients include global brands like Indeed, GoDaddy, and LogMeIn.  To find out more, visit www.cronofy.com.

About Talkpush

Talkpush is the Recruitment Automation Platform that makes hiring conversations happen faster and more naturally than ever before. Visit www.talkpush.com to find out more.

Media Contact:
Kristina Proffitt
228323@email4pr.com 
1 (347) 778 2549

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talkpush-partners-with-cronofy-to-provide-automated-interview-scheduling-300950764.html

SOURCE Cronofy


© PRNewswire 2019
