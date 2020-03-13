Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Talks Continue Between CUPE Local 79 and City of Toronto Ahead of Midnight Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

Negotiations between Local 79 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE Local 79) and the City of Toronto will continue throughout the evening up until a deadline of 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

With negotiations now at a critical stage, CUPE Local 79 will make no further comments until bargaining either concludes or breaks off.

Preparations are underway to establish a briefing room for media close to the bargaining.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:56pUNC HEALTH : Enacts Heightened Restrictions for Facility Visitors, Vendors, Volunteers and Students
BU
04:56pZamansky LLC Investigates Autocallable, Callable Yield and Other Structured Notes for Coronavirus Crash Losses
BU
04:55pPASSUR AEROSPACE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:55pHG : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:54pHOUSTON WIRE & CABLE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:54pSUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pPURE ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:53pGCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pMONSTER BEVERAGE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group