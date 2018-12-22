Talks Resume Over Border Wall Funding --Update

By Kristina Peterson and Natalie Andrews

WASHINGTON -- On the first day of the partial government shutdown Saturday, congressional leaders and the White House resumed negotiations that could determine whether the impasse over border-wall funding hardens into a lengthy standoff.

Top White House officials had spent hours in the Capitol on Friday meeting with Democratic and GOP leaders, but failed to strike a deal in time to avoid a partial government shutdown after midnight. The third government shutdown of the year closed about a quarter of federal offices, but was likely to have little immediate effect because of the extended holiday weekend.

Lawmakers have been fighting for months over whether to approve more than a billion dollars in spending to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a broader package of bills to fund the government. President Trump made building the wall the centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign. Democrats have said they support border security, but argue the wall is a wasteful and ineffective use of federal funds.

Mr. Trump said Saturday morning on Twitter that negotiations with Democrats were under way "but it could be a long stay." He did not elaborate and moved on to defend his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the White House about 10:30 a.m

Republicans on Saturday showed signs of frustration after a turbulent week of White House reversals that impeded the negotiations.

"The instability & chaos in our government the past few days has been particularly pronounced -- worse than at any point during my service in Congress, & really, my lifetime," outgoing Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R., Fla.), a two-term 38-year-old, tweeted on Saturday. "Things are not well in the USA."

Both the House and Senate were scheduled to be in session Saturday afternoon, but leaders allowed rank-and-file lawmakers to return home Friday night, after cutting a procedural agreement that they would not vote again until a spending deal had been reached between both chambers and the White House. The biggest question remained whether lawmakers could strike a deal that President Trump would publicly commit to signing -- and pass it before his stance shifted.

"We would all have to have [an] assurance if we ever reach a tentative agreement that the president would agree to what we've agreed to and sign it," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) told reporters Friday night. "There are a lot of moving parts and we're trying to get them moving together down the same road. We haven't quite got there yet."

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump had said he would be "proud" to shut down the government if Congress didn't meet his demand for $5 billion in border-wall funding. He later indicated he was backing off that position, prompting the Senate to pass a stopgap bill keeping the government open until early February, before the president threatened to veto that Thursday.

A Senate Democratic aide said Saturday morning that congressional and White House aides were continuing their discussions, but any deal would need to be approved by leaders and Mr. Trump before advancing.

Lawmakers and aides worried that if a deal isn't reached this weekend, it could signal a deepening division between the White House and Democrats that couldn't be bridged quickly, particularly with the coming holidays. Democrats have little incentive to cede much to Mr. Trump in the negotiations, since they believe blame for the shutdown will be pinned on the president and that their leverage will increase in January when they take control of the House.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who is expected to be elected speaker on Jan. 3, has said if the shutdown is ongoing, she would quickly move to pass a bill reopening the government that includes only $1.3 billion in border security funding.

"If President Trump and Republicans choose to continue this Trump Shutdown, the new House Democratic majority will swiftly pass legislation to re-open government in January," Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said in a joint statement early Saturday morning after the partial government shutdown began.

Many House Republicans had urged Mr. Trump to dig in for a fight over border-wall funding, saying it had been the cornerstone of his presidential campaign and a key promise they had made to voters. The House on Thursday passed a bill with $5.7 billion in border-wall funding that doesn't have the votes to advance in the Senate. Spending bills need 60 votes to clear procedural hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 majority.

Shortly before the government funding expired, Mr. Trump released a video in which he said, "We're going to have a shutdown" and sought to blame Democrats. He said a border wall -- or a "slat fence" -- is necessary for the nation's security, and asked Democrats to negotiate. "The shutdown hopefully will not last long."

Senate Republicans were seething Friday that the president had reneged on the bipartisan bill they passed Wednesday night, sending the government into a partial shutdown this weekend.

In the negotiations, lawmakers and White House officials had been trying to reach an agreement that would fund through September the seven spending bills that expired Friday night. Vice President Mike Pence, White House budget director and incoming chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner had met with Mr. Schumer and GOP leaders for hours on Friday.

That package could include a bipartisan Senate bill that provided $1.6 billion for border security, aides and lawmakers said, but no agreement has yet been reached. Among the issues being discussed is exactly what level of funding and what restrictions would be placed around those funds, primarily how much could be used for physical barriers along the border with Mexico.

If a deal is struck with Mr. Trump, congressional leaders said they would give lawmakers 24 hours' notice to return for a roll-call vote. But particularly in the Senate, leaders might opt instead to pass the bill with unanimous consent, a speedy process that skips the chamber's cumbersome procedures so long as no senators object.

