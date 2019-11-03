Talks on Asian trade deal 'conclusive', Thai minister says

The prospects of reaching agreement on the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is backed by China, were thrown into doubt by last minute demands from India ahead of meetings in Bangkok.

"The negotiation last night was conclusive," Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

"There will be an announcement together on the success of the RCEP agreement by the leaders later today. India is part of this as well and will jointly make the announcement. The signing will be next year."

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)