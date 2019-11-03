Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Talks on Asian trade deal 'conclusive', Thai minister says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 10:47pm EST

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Talks to agree what could be the world's biggest trade bloc were conclusive and an announcement on their success will be made later on Monday, Thailand's commerce minister said on Monday.

The prospects of reaching agreement on the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is backed by China, were thrown into doubt by last minute demands from India ahead of meetings in Bangkok.

"The negotiation last night was conclusive," Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

"There will be an announcement together on the success of the RCEP agreement by the leaders later today. India is part of this as well and will jointly make the announcement. The signing will be next year."

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pTalks on Asian trade deal 'conclusive', Thai minister says
RE
10:46pThai retailer Central Group plans $663 million overseas investment
RE
10:44pMoon, Abe back dialogue to resolve South Korea-Japan dispute - South Korea
RE
10:44pHong Kong Exchange Fund sees third-quarter investment income drop 55% from previous quarter
RE
10:36pTrump committed to Asia, says U.S. commerce secretary Ross
RE
10:36pThailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
RE
10:30pAsian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes
RE
10:26pWhy No-Cost ETFs Aren't No Cost -- Journal Report
DJ
10:20pPrivate Equity Might Be Going Downscale. Should You Invest? -- Journal Report
DJ
10:18pWhat Investors Can Learn From the Best Poker Players -- Journal Report
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
5Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group