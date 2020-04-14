Talkspace : Launches World's First Digital EAP to Remove Systematic Barriers to Well-Being Services

The new Employee Assistance Program offers a first-in-kind single destination for online therapy and best-in-class digital services to increase remote access to employee well-being services

Talkspace, the global leader in digital behavioral health, today announces the launch of its Digital Employee Assistance Program (Digital EAP) that will offer companies online therapy and a range of well-being solutions to support employees amid a time where the need to access services remotely has increased exponentially due to the coronavirus outbreak. Through Talkspace’s confidential and secure Digital EAP portal, employees will be able to find immediate professional support for the personal issues that matter most to them, including HIPAA-compliant, same-day mental health services.

Talkspace’s launch of Digital EAP comes at a time when many employees can no longer access traditionally co-located office services. The service is specifically designed to maximize utilization beyond EAP industry averages of 1-3% by solving for the many barriers that employees face when trying to access short-term wellness support through a traditional EAP model. No matter their location, employees are able to access a suite of technology-enabled solutions, including:

Online therapy and counseling via messaging and live video session

Self-guided cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) wellness tools and exercises

Financial and legal guidance and educational content

Emergency support

Talkspace will also offer employers management training, critical incident support, and innovative self-care solutions from partners like Happify Health. Happify is a self-guided digital mental health tool featuring more than 65 content tracks that combine scientific-based activities from positive psychology, CBT and mindfulness with a gamified approach.

The coronavirus has impacted the workforce in ways never before seen, with millions of Americans told to stay home for extended periods of time. The Kaiser Family Foundation recently reported that 45% of adults are experiencing negative mental health issues related to coronavirus. Talkspace Digital EAP offers a convenient digital service platform employees can access from any location.

“EAP usage rates are shockingly low, despite the continuously rising demand for mental health care. We knew we had to create a solution that would help employers lower their health care costs and produce better outcomes,” said Mark Hirschhorn, Talkspace President and Chief Operating Officer. “After years of insights generated by our online therapy commercial service, we’re excited to share a solution that is specifically designed to reduce friction for busy employees who are currently experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety.”

"Remote care’s rapid growth is highly driven by people’s increasingly complex lives. The current coronavirus pandemic only heightens the necessity for telehealth as it offers a safe, alternative way to receive evidence-based care from any location," said Dr. Neil Leibowitz, Talkspace's Chief Medical Officer. "Talkspace Digital EAP, at its core, offers employers a personalized experience, data-driven mental health outcomes and the knowledge that their employees will receive sound care.”

Several barriers prevent employees from using their EAP, including discovery, employee geography, multi-layer authorization processes, limited-to-no provider choice, and difficulty scheduling appointments, among others. Talkspace’s Digital EAP aims to remove these barriers by offering a simplified solution that is easily accessible, like the ability for employees to message a mental health therapist of their choosing on the same day of enrollment.

Employers are discovering that not only are well-being services good for employees, they are also beneficial for business. In a recent published study, Talkspace therapy clients experienced a 56% increase in work productivity and a 50% decrease in work hours missed following treatment.

Talkspace’s commercial business now covers more than 25 million lives. Existing relationships include employers, colleges and universities, and the nation’s largest health care plans, including an in-network provider agreement with Premera Blue Cross.

Interested parties should reach out to solutions@talkspace.com

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a digital behavioral technology healthcare company. Its signature psychotherapy product connects individual users with a network of thousands of licensed therapists through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform. With Talkspace, users can send their dedicated therapists unlimited text, video, picture, audio messages and live video chat from anywhere, at any time. Talkspace also provides psychiatry services, including prescription fulfillment, adolescent therapy and couples counseling. To date, the service has been used by over 1.5 million people.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com

To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy

