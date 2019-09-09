Tallahassee Community College : TCC Launches Student Life Office to Students, Faculty and Staff

September 9, 2019

Students, faculty and staff at Tallahassee Community College will notice a new look donning the halls of the Student Union. The office formerly known as S.L.I.C.E. or the Student Leadership, Involvement and Civic Engagement is now called Student Life. The goal of the Student Life office is to be a hub for students to learn about campus activities, programs and volunteer opportunities. Dr. Gerald Jones, Dean of Students at the College said the name change was needed to bring a sense of belonging to students at TCC.

'I noticed SLICE wasn't easily defined when asked,' Jones said. 'With this new name change, we are hoping to continue to offer students an environment which supports their out of the classroom experiences, through co-curricular programs, student leadership development, as well as the opportunity to establish life-long relationships.'

Students also played a role on the review team comprised of Dr. Jones, Dr. Sheri Rowland, Vice President for Student Affairs and staff to provide suggestions and discuss the Student Life office rebrand. 'As a student, I want to see more of my peers engaged in student life,' said Trinity Bond, President, Student Government Association. 'Since the Student Life office manages a wide range of events, activities, programs, policies and initiatives around the school, students should be more open to different events and bring ideas or issues that they may have to the forefront.'

According to Charlie Davis, Director of Student Life, faculty can also expect more opportunities with the improved Student Life office. 'There will be opportunities for faculty to serve as advisors for a registered student club or organization, assist students with creating student clubs or organization, serve on committees that focus on personal development workshops, serve as facilitators for leadership retreats and much more,' Davis said. 'We want to engage the faculty here at TCC and allow them an opportunity to bring ideas that can assist with the enhancement of our students' college experience.'

There are additional efforts being made to get current and future TCC Eagles involved in college life. In addition to the many opportunities the Student Life office offers, Dr. Jones is inviting TCC's students to participate in a professional development retreat. 'I'm especially excited about our upcoming new student leader retreat to launch January 31,' Dr. Jones said. 'This new program will enhance students' personal and professional skills. Not to mention, provide a greater sense of belonging to the TCC Community.'

To learn more about the Student Life office visit www.tcc.fl.edu/student-life/leadership--involvement/.