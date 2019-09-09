Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tallahassee Community College : TCC Launches Student Life Office to Students, Faculty and Staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

September 9, 2019

Students, faculty and staff at Tallahassee Community College will notice a new look donning the halls of the Student Union. The office formerly known as S.L.I.C.E. or the Student Leadership, Involvement and Civic Engagement is now called Student Life. The goal of the Student Life office is to be a hub for students to learn about campus activities, programs and volunteer opportunities. Dr. Gerald Jones, Dean of Students at the College said the name change was needed to bring a sense of belonging to students at TCC.

'I noticed SLICE wasn't easily defined when asked,' Jones said. 'With this new name change, we are hoping to continue to offer students an environment which supports their out of the classroom experiences, through co-curricular programs, student leadership development, as well as the opportunity to establish life-long relationships.'

Students also played a role on the review team comprised of Dr. Jones, Dr. Sheri Rowland, Vice President for Student Affairs and staff to provide suggestions and discuss the Student Life office rebrand. 'As a student, I want to see more of my peers engaged in student life,' said Trinity Bond, President, Student Government Association. 'Since the Student Life office manages a wide range of events, activities, programs, policies and initiatives around the school, students should be more open to different events and bring ideas or issues that they may have to the forefront.'

According to Charlie Davis, Director of Student Life, faculty can also expect more opportunities with the improved Student Life office. 'There will be opportunities for faculty to serve as advisors for a registered student club or organization, assist students with creating student clubs or organization, serve on committees that focus on personal development workshops, serve as facilitators for leadership retreats and much more,' Davis said. 'We want to engage the faculty here at TCC and allow them an opportunity to bring ideas that can assist with the enhancement of our students' college experience.'

There are additional efforts being made to get current and future TCC Eagles involved in college life. In addition to the many opportunities the Student Life office offers, Dr. Jones is inviting TCC's students to participate in a professional development retreat. 'I'm especially excited about our upcoming new student leader retreat to launch January 31,' Dr. Jones said. 'This new program will enhance students' personal and professional skills. Not to mention, provide a greater sense of belonging to the TCC Community.'

To learn more about the Student Life office visit www.tcc.fl.edu/student-life/leadership--involvement/.

Disclaimer

Tallahassee Community College published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 17:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Registrant to Pay $1.25 Million for Fraud, Unauthorized Trading, and Violating Speculative Position Limits in Live Cattle Futures
PU
01:29pGerman tax take could fall further, government adviser says
RE
01:23pOil gets boost as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts
RE
01:22pOil gets boost as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts
RE
01:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pTALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE : TCC Launches Student Life Office to Students, Faculty and Staff
PU
12:57pYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Hires Two New Attorneys
PU
12:54pUK bluechips give up gains as sterling strengthens
RE
12:53pPompeo looking forward to completed U.S.-Japan trade deal at U.N. General Assembly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD : Air France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Unending Oil Theft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group