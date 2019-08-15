Tallahassee Community College : TCC Plans to Hire Adjunct Instructors

August 16, 2019

Tallahassee Community College is hosting an Adjunct Job fair on Thursday, August 22, noon - 2 p.m. & 5:30 - 8 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom at TCC's main campus, 444 Appleyard, Tallahassee, FL 32304.

The College is seeking to hire new adjunct instructors for in person or online courses in some academic disciplines.

'Adjuncts provide a very valuable service to TCC and often bring the latest expertise to students from specialized career fields,' said Calandra Stringer, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at TCC. 'The purpose of the job fair is to bring awareness to our local community of current adjunct openings.'

The college also has openings in several career and technical areas, including Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Engineering Technology, Manufacturing and much more.

Prospective instructors will have the opportunity to speak directly with Deans and Program Chairs at the Adjunct Job Fair. Participants are encouraged to bring their unofficial transcripts and resumes.

A master's degree or higher is required for most academic disciplines. Career-oriented programs have varying requirements.

For more information, contact (850) 201-8680 or academicaffairs@tcc.fl.edu.

WHAT: TCC Adjunct Job Fair

WHEN: Thursday, August 22, noon - 2 p.m. & 5:30 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Student Union Ballroom, Tallahassee Community College, 444 Appleyard, Tallahassee, FL 32304