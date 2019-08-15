Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tallahassee Community College : TCC Plans to Hire Adjunct Instructors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

August 16, 2019

Tallahassee Community College is hosting an Adjunct Job fair on Thursday, August 22, noon - 2 p.m. & 5:30 - 8 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom at TCC's main campus, 444 Appleyard, Tallahassee, FL 32304.

The College is seeking to hire new adjunct instructors for in person or online courses in some academic disciplines.

'Adjuncts provide a very valuable service to TCC and often bring the latest expertise to students from specialized career fields,' said Calandra Stringer, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at TCC. 'The purpose of the job fair is to bring awareness to our local community of current adjunct openings.'

The college also has openings in several career and technical areas, including Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Engineering Technology, Manufacturing and much more.

Prospective instructors will have the opportunity to speak directly with Deans and Program Chairs at the Adjunct Job Fair. Participants are encouraged to bring their unofficial transcripts and resumes.

A master's degree or higher is required for most academic disciplines. Career-oriented programs have varying requirements.

For more information, contact (850) 201-8680 or academicaffairs@tcc.fl.edu.

WHAT: TCC Adjunct Job Fair

WHEN: Thursday, August 22, noon - 2 p.m. & 5:30 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Student Union Ballroom, Tallahassee Community College, 444 Appleyard, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Disclaimer

Tallahassee Community College published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:12pApple says it supports 2.4 million U.S. jobs
RE
07:02pSTATE OF ILLINOIS : Amid Federal Inaction on Climate Crisis, Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Eliminating Barriers to Increased State Action
PU
06:37pSoftBank convertible note helped cut WeWork losses
RE
06:32pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement on us mass shootings
PU
06:27pNOTICE : Road Closures for Corn Fest
PU
06:22pTALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE : TCC Plans to Hire Adjunct Instructors
PU
06:12pCBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Statement on CRA Meeting with OCC
PU
06:10pTrump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain
RE
06:07pCITY OF WATAUGA TX : Take the Pledge - Call 811 Before Digging
PU
06:07pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : wheat harvest late but yields average
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACKMAN CONFIDENT PORTFOLIO CAN KEEP DELIVERING STRONG RETURNS: letter
2Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain
3SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Five questions about what could be next in the SNC-Lavalin saga
4DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : DELCATH : Announces $9.5 Million Private Placement
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : From Girls Who Code to Inspiring Women Creating Magic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group