Tallahassee Community College : TCC Wins "Trendsetter Award" at Association of Florida Colleges 70th Annual Conference

11/14/2019 | 02:05pm EST

November 14, 2019

Tallahassee Community College has earned the Association of Florida Colleges' 'First Place Trendsetter' award for Merit Pages. TCC received the award of excellence at the annual marketing and communications competition among the 28 Florida colleges.

TCC's Office of Communications and Marketing began using Merit Pages in 2018. The office was awarded a college innovation fund from the Tallahassee Community College Foundation.

'Leveraging Merit Pages to spread the word about our students' accomplishments perfectly aligns with our College's number one priority of student success,' saidAlice Maxwell, TCC Director of Strategic Communication and Change Management. 'Merit is a great tech tool that helps us easily share student success stories.'

To date, TCC has used Merit Pages to recognize more than 7,700 students and has had over 19,000 social media interactions on these student accolades.

Disclaimer

Tallahassee Community College published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 19:04:02 UTC
