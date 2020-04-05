Log in
Tallahassee Community College : TCC donates Medical Equipment to Capital Regional Medical

04/05/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

April 5, 2020

Tallahassee Community College donated medical equipment to another local hospital in the Big Bend area. This time, Capital Regional Medical Center (CRMC) received more than 2,000 medical items.

The medical items included surgical and face masks, disposable lab coats, shoe covers, surgical gowns and gloves.

'TCC is honored to have donated these medical items to the brave workers of the CRMC,' said Madeline Pumariega, Executive Vice President and Provost. 'As the community's college, we are proud to support our healthcare partners serving in the frontlines of the Coronavirus.'

The TCC Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education did an inventory review and found that additional medical equipment could be offered to first responders.

'Our division is delighted to donate lab supplies that are used to train TCC students in the natural sciences to our local healthcare providers at CRMC,' Anthony Jones, Dean for Division of Science and Mathematics. 'We truly hope that our act of kindness will lead to more patients being cared for by CRMC professionals, with the protective personal equipment needed to safely do their jobs.'

For more information about TCC's proactive response to stopping the spread of COVID-19, visit www.tcc.fl.edu/Covid19.

Disclaimer

Tallahassee Community College published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 18:30:04 UTC
