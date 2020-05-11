Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Tallgrass Energy Honored by Colorado's Top Workplaces for Sixth Consecutive Year

05/11/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

Tallgrass Energy, LP announced today that it was named one of The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces – the sixth consecutive year the company has been honored by Top Workplaces. The list is compiled based on a third-party survey that asks employees to rate their company on aspects of corporate culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“This recognition is particularly notable because it’s based solely on feedback from our employees,” said Tallgrass Energy CEO William R. Moler. “The fact that employees again rated Tallgrass high enough to make the Top Workplaces list validates our belief that we continue to offer the kind of inclusive and rewarding environment our employees value. We have a great team of people at Tallgrass – not just in Colorado – and I’m extremely proud of them.”

The Top Workplaces are determined based on an employee survey conducted each year by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”

About Tallgrass Energy, LP

Tallgrass Energy, LP is a privately held growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation's most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit www.tallgrassenergy.com.

About Energage, LLC

Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit energage.com.


© Business Wire 2020
