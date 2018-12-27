Log in
Tallinna Sadam : Christmas Cruise brought Finns to Tallinn to discover the best Christmas Market in Europe!

12/27/2018 | 11:45am CET

27.12.2018

On 25th of December the vessel Baltic Princess brought Finnish tourists on a Christmas-themed cruise to enjoy the Christmas Spirit in Tallinn.

'Winter cruises are a good opportunity to enjoy besides the usual sights of Tallinn, several Christmas-themed activities and explore the Estonian Christmas season customs,' said Sirle Arro, head of Marketing and Communication at the Port of Tallinn.

The main attraction of the winter holiday season is Christmas Market with a touch of a fairy tale that is held at the Town Hall Square. The star of the market is the Christmas tree, which is the most important Christmas tree in Estonia and has been set up in Town Hall Square since 1441, making it the first Christmas tree ever to be put on display in Europe. Local merchants offer Estonian Christmas cuisine, from black pudding and sour cabbage to gingerbread and hot Christmas drinks, as well as various handicrafts. The whole town is decorated with Christmas decorations and Christmas lights and there are several winter activities and tours to choose from.

'This year the Tallinn Christmas Market has been voted the best in Europe in a poll involving 208 000 worldwide travellers, according to European Best Destinations. We are proud of the recognition - the atmosphere of this magical place offers a lot to do and see and provides a good shopping option for everyone,' noted Arro.

This special cruise operated by Estonian ferry and cruise operator Tallink started in Turku, Finland and before Tallinn had a stop in Mariehamn, on the island of Aland.

Almost every year during the winter holiday season Port of Tallinn expects special winter cruises to visit Tallinn.

Disclaimer

Tallinna Sadam AS published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:44:02 UTC
