Tallinna Sadam : See the map of all the different nationalities who spend Christmas in Tallinn

22.12.2018

Today, Port of Tallinn released a new web application that gives information about passengers passing through the harbours of Port of Tallinn. A real-time world map shows the citizenship of passengers who have just passed the harbour and to what extent, in addition to that, it is possible to check the statistics about passengers' gender, age and shipping routes.

According to Sirle Arro, head of Marketing and Communication at the Port of Tallinn, the idea to create a public web application with passenger data emerged in 2017 with the help of Tehnopol's Startup Incubator during the hackathon-style Innovation Day. 'We realized that we collect a lot of exciting data for more than 10.5 million passengers, who pass through our harbours annually, but we don't use it for adding value. Data about passengers is necessary for the port in case of emergencies, but many Estonian authorities and organizations could use this data to make their work more efficient. On the Innovation Day, we got the idea of aggregating impersonalized passenger data to one web application to share this info with shipping companies, the Statistics Estonia, the Estonian Road Administration and various tourism companies and organizations.'

'As a company that values openness, we want to make our passenger data available to everybody who are interested. The info would be useful for different restaurant owners, taxi drivers, museums, shops and to other companies offering entertainment for tourists in Tallinn. Passenger data could also be used, for example, in schools for educational purposes,' added Arro.

On Port of Tallinn's passenger data web application, the info about the citizenship of passengers passing through the harbours of Port of Tallinn is displayed in real time. Statistical data about passengers' age, gender, citizenship and shipping routes can be retrieved after the company has published passenger numbers for the given period.

Links to the passenger statistics can be found: http://ts.ee/statistika